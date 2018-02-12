 »   »   » Jennifer Winget’s Bepannaah New Promo Is Intense & Interesting; Fans Can’t Wait To Watch The Show!

Bepannaah First Promo

A few weeks ago, a promo was released in which the lead actors' chemistry was shown. It was shown as to how a phone call changed their lives. A new promo has been released, which is more intense and interesting as it reveals a new twist! Read on to know more & don't forget to watch the promo at the end of the slider.

Bepannaah New Promo

Just like the first promo, the new promo also shows as to how the lead actors, Jennifer Winget (who plays the role of Zoya) and Harshad Chopra (who is seen as Aditya), are shocked after they get a call.

Aditya & Zoya Shattered

They are seen rushing together to a place where their partners are seen lying dead! Aditya and Zoya are shattered and breakdown on the demise of their respective spouses.

Aditya & Zoya Shocked

But the twist is, both Aditya and Zoya are shocked to see their partners (dead bodies) holding hands! It has to be seen whether it was just coincidence or misunderstanding or if their partners had a past connection!

The Wait Will Soon Be Over!

Jennifer shared the video of the new promo and wrote, "They say, ‘Good things come to those who wait, and your wait will soon be over as #Bepannaah is coming soon!!! Here's just a sneak peek. Can't wait? Me neither."

Fans Are Excited To Watch The Show

It has to be recalled that Jennifer was praised for her brilliant performance on her previous show Beyhadh, which was aired on Sony TV. Now, fans cannot stop praising Jennifer as they are excited to watch her on screen again. Read a few fans tweets...

Fans' Tweets: Anustha & Titir

Anustha Verma: Eagerly waiting for #Bepannaah love you soooooo much 💖💝💖💝💖😍😘😍😘😍😘😍😘😍

Titir 🍁: I have already watched the promo quite a few times! In love with Zoya already! Come soonish swthrt 😅😘🤗😇❤️

Moumita & Birva

Moumita Saha: That scream is still stuck on my mind! 😓 U were brilliant in the promo ☺️

Birva Shah: Beyhadh, then Bepannaah.. the B's are really lucky for you... that means I'm too lol 🙋🏻♀️♥️🤣 love you!

Yash, Sanghamitra & Aarti

Yash Desai: ❤❤❤ yes..can't wait.... I also tweeted the same..🙈😘

Sanghamitra: Literally cannnnttrt wait maaam 😭😭😭😭 zoya ❤❤❤❤❤❤

A A R T I ❤ 🐣: 😍😍Oh Jenny!!💜💜 You can't forget how to fall in love with you😆😆 Starting date de deo bas and now can't wait to see #Bepannaah 😎