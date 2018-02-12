 »   »   » Jennifer Winget’s Bepannaah New Promo Is Intense & Interesting; Fans Can’t Wait To Watch The Show!

Bepannaah is one of the most awaited shows on television. Apparently, the show is loosely based on the 1970's film, Kati Patang. Harshad Chopra is making his comeback on television with this show.
Ever since the channel has announced the project, the fans are excited about the show. The show also stars Jennifer Winget, Sehban Azim and Namita Dubey in the lead roles.
Bepannaah First Promo
A few weeks ago, a promo was released in which the lead actors' chemistry was shown. It was shown as to how a phone call changed their lives. A new promo has been released, which is more intense and interesting as it reveals a new twist! Read on to know more & don't forget to watch the promo at the end of the slider.
Bepannaah New Promo
Just like the first promo, the new promo also shows as to how the lead actors, Jennifer Winget (who plays the role of Zoya) and Harshad Chopra (who is seen as Aditya), are shocked after they get a call.
Aditya & Zoya Shattered
They are seen rushing together to a place where their partners are seen lying dead! Aditya and Zoya are shattered and breakdown on the demise of their respective spouses.
Aditya & Zoya Shocked
But the twist is, both Aditya and Zoya are shocked to see their partners (dead bodies) holding hands! It has to be seen whether it was just coincidence or misunderstanding or if their partners had a past connection!
The Wait Will Soon Be Over!
Jennifer shared the video of the new promo and wrote, "They say, ‘Good things come to those who wait, and your wait will soon be over as #Bepannaah is coming soon!!! Here's just a sneak peek. Can't wait? Me neither."
Fans Are Excited To Watch The Show
It has to be recalled that Jennifer was praised for her brilliant performance on her previous show Beyhadh, which was aired on Sony TV. Now, fans cannot stop praising Jennifer as they are excited to watch her on screen again. Read a few fans tweets...
Fans' Tweets: Anustha & Titir
Anustha Verma: Eagerly waiting for #Bepannaah love you soooooo much 💖💝💖💝💖😍😘😍😘😍😘😍😘😍
Titir 🍁: I have already watched the promo quite a few times! In love with Zoya already! Come soonish swthrt 😅😘🤗😇❤️
Moumita & Birva
Moumita Saha: That scream is still stuck on my mind! 😓 U were brilliant in the promo ☺️
Birva Shah: Beyhadh, then Bepannaah.. the B's are really lucky for you... that means I'm too lol 🙋🏻♀️♥️🤣 love you!
Yash, Sanghamitra & Aarti
Yash Desai: ❤❤❤ yes..can't wait.... I also tweeted the same..🙈😘
Sanghamitra: Literally cannnnttrt wait maaam 😭😭😭😭 zoya ❤❤❤❤❤❤
A A R T I ❤ 🐣: 😍😍Oh Jenny!!💜💜 You can't forget how to fall in love with you😆😆 Starting date de deo bas and now can't wait to see #Bepannaah 😎
They say, ‘Good things come to those who wait, and your wait will soon be over as #Bepannaah is coming soon!!! Here’s just a sneak peek. Can’t wait? Me neither. pic.twitter.com/zSKLwznDeT— Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) February 11, 2018
Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Calls Arshi Khan A BIG LIAR!