 »   »   »  Jennifer Winget Birthday: Kushal Tandon, Sehban Azim & Others Shower ‘Bepannaah’ & ‘Beyhadh’ Love!

Jennnifer's Birthday Celebration

Sehban Azim, who is seen as Jennifer's on-screen husband Yash on Bepannaah, shared a few videos on Instagram stories, where he and others were seen celebrating Jennifer Winget's birthday. The actress looked gorgeous in a green dress. She was seen cutting cake with her pet, Breezer, beside her!

Vaishnavi Dhanraj

Vaishnavi Dhanraj, who plays Mahi on Bepannaah, shared a picture of Jennifer and captioned it 'Happy birthday @jenniferwinget1❤️.' - (sic)

Rajesh Khattar

Rajesh Khattar shared a few pictures and wrote, "Pic 1: She : heyy its my birthday .. Me: happy birthday #mayababy Pic 2 : Me : chalo tumhe cake khilaye. Pic 3 : Maya Baby : nahiiiiiiiiiii 😀😂 happy birthday @jenniferwinget1 . Have a year as gorgeous as you . Keep bringing in the sunshine & keep shining like a star. #beyhadh #bepannaah." - (sic)

Aanchal Goswami

Aanchal Goswami posted a picture snapped with the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday prettiest urf humari appi ❤ @jenniferwinget1." - (sic)

Mallika Nayak

Mallika Nayak, who plays Pooja's mother on Bepannaah, shared pictures and wrote, "Blessed Birthday @jenniferwinget1, may you always be blessed with the best in abundance! (I'm sorry darling but just realised that fr some reason I don't have a single off screen pic of us, so had to pick this up from an edit) Lots of hugs and love❤️."- (sic)

Kushan Tandon Wishes His Maya Aka Jennifer!

Jennifer's Beyhadh co-actor, Kushal Tandon shared a few pictures and wrote, "Happy bday to this lady called @jenniferwinget1 but for me she is my maya , my enemy, my friend , my family , my costar ,Lille bizarre but a sorted soul.... stay blessed you gods child 🌟❤️🤗." - (sic)

Vibha Bhagat

Vibha Bhagat shared a video, in which Beyhadh cast were seen celebrating Jennifer's birthday, and wrote, "Happy birthday 🎁 Darling Jenni @jenniferwinget1." - (sic)

Kavita Ghai

Kavita Ghai shared an adorable picture (collage) and wrote, "If I could give you one thing in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes. Only then would you realize how special you r to me.😘😘coz u r the best thing that ever happened to me. A daughter is God's way of saying "Thought you could use a life long freind."❤❤ Rain or shine....I will always be here for you @jenniferwinget1." - (sic)