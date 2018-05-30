 »   »   »  Jennifer Winget Birthday: Kushal Tandon, Sehban Azim & Others Shower ‘Bepannaah’ & ‘Beyhadh’ Love!

Related Articles
Jennifer Winget is one of the most stylish and talented (desirable) actresses in the television industry. The actress, who was away from the television industry for quite some time, made a comeback with Sony TV's show Beyhadh, which was a superhit! She impressed the viewers through her sartorial style and amazing acting skills on Beyhadh and the latest to add in the list is Bepannaah.
The actress is ringing in her birthday today (May 20). Jennifer's Beyhadh and Bepannaah co-actors took to social media to wish the actress on her special day.
Jennnifer's Birthday Celebration
Sehban Azim, who is seen as Jennifer's on-screen husband Yash on Bepannaah, shared a few videos on Instagram stories, where he and others were seen celebrating Jennifer Winget's birthday. The actress looked gorgeous in a green dress. She was seen cutting cake with her pet, Breezer, beside her!
Vaishnavi Dhanraj
Vaishnavi Dhanraj, who plays Mahi on Bepannaah, shared a picture of Jennifer and captioned it 'Happy birthday @jenniferwinget1❤️.' - (sic)
Rajesh Khattar
Rajesh Khattar shared a few pictures and wrote, "Pic 1: She : heyy its my birthday .. Me: happy birthday #mayababy Pic 2 : Me : chalo tumhe cake khilaye. Pic 3 : Maya Baby : nahiiiiiiiiiii 😀😂 happy birthday @jenniferwinget1 . Have a year as gorgeous as you . Keep bringing in the sunshine & keep shining like a star. #beyhadh #bepannaah." - (sic)
Aanchal Goswami
Aanchal Goswami posted a picture snapped with the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday prettiest urf humari appi ❤ @jenniferwinget1." - (sic)
Mallika Nayak
Mallika Nayak, who plays Pooja's mother on Bepannaah, shared pictures and wrote, "Blessed Birthday @jenniferwinget1, may you always be blessed with the best in abundance! (I'm sorry darling but just realised that fr some reason I don't have a single off screen pic of us, so had to pick this up from an edit) Lots of hugs and love❤️."- (sic)
Kushan Tandon Wishes His Maya Aka Jennifer!
Jennifer's Beyhadh co-actor, Kushal Tandon shared a few pictures and wrote, "Happy bday to this lady called @jenniferwinget1 but for me she is my maya , my enemy, my friend , my family , my costar ,Lille bizarre but a sorted soul.... stay blessed you gods child 🌟❤️🤗." - (sic)
Vibha Bhagat
Vibha Bhagat shared a video, in which Beyhadh cast were seen celebrating Jennifer's birthday, and wrote, "Happy birthday 🎁 Darling Jenni @jenniferwinget1." - (sic)
Kavita Ghai
Kavita Ghai shared an adorable picture (collage) and wrote, "If I could give you one thing in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes. Only then would you realize how special you r to me.😘😘coz u r the best thing that ever happened to me. A daughter is God's way of saying "Thought you could use a life long freind."❤❤ Rain or shine....I will always be here for you @jenniferwinget1." - (sic)
