 »   »   »  Jennifer Winget Feels Bepannaah Ending Was ABRUPT; Is Grateful For Fans’ Love!

Colors' popular show Bepannaah might have not topped the TRP charts, but was successful in graining fans' love! The show starred Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra in the lead roles. Fans were extremely upset when the news of the show's end started doing the rounds. They asked the makers not to end the show and trended 'DontEndBepannaah' on social media, but to no avail. The show ended last week. Fans were disappointed with show's end and trended 'Adhura Alvida Bepannaah'.
In an interview to HT, Jennifer said that she loved the short journey, which was quite fulfilling. She added that she was feeling 'bittersweet' about the show's end. Read on to know what the actress has to say more about the show's end and about fans' reaction!
Jennifer Feels Bepannaah Ending Was Abrupt!
Like fans, even Jennifer feels the show could have got better ending, and its end was abrupt! Regarding the show's end, she told the leading daily, "It hit me when we had the wrap up party on set, and the next day, when I didn't have to report on set. I feel sad about it ending. It was bittersweet. But I am excited about the next chapter in my life. The show ended in seven months and I think we could have given it a better ending, as I felt it was a bit abrupt."
Why Did She Chose To Do Bepannaah?
Beyhadh was a bigger success than Bepannaah! Regarding this, the actress said that it is unfair to compare both the shows as they are poles apart. She added, "I chose to do Bepannaah because after my 'anti-heroine' role in Beyhadh, I wanted to take on a role different from that."
'The Project's Fate is Not In My Hands'
She added, "The project's fate is not in my hands. When I took on Beyhadh, I didn't know it would do so well, and you would be foolish to think that you can predict the future. Failures are important in life too. I believe in giving my best and if it doesn't do well, then I will try to pick a project that might do well."
Why Jen Refused To Continue Bepannaah On OTT Platform?
It has to be recalled that the makers wanted to continue Bepannaah on an OTT platform, but apparently, both Jennifer and Harshad didn't agree. Regarding the same, the actress said, "I can speak for myself. For me, this show was conceptualised for the television audience. There is something sweet about a short lived journey and dragging it (the show) may eventually end up ruining it. I went with my instinct and took a decision."
Jen Is Grateful For Fans’ Love
Regarding fans love and about their protest against the show's end, she said, "I have heard and read about the reactions of fans online. I can't help but feel sad for them. We did our bit and the love we got for the show has been overwhelming. We are thankful and grateful for their love and we didn't want to disappoint them. But we can't change any decision about the show. I wrote a post giving them clarity and I thanked all of them."
Is She Doing A Film In South?
It is being said that the actress has signed a film down South. Regarding the same, she said, "No. There is no truth in these rumours. I haven't signed anything yet, though exciting opportunities await. I will spill it all in good time."
