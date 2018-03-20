 »   »   » Bepannaah REVIEW: Suspense, Intriguing & Gripping Story Keeps Viewers Hooked

Colors' most-awaiting show, Bepannaah premiered yesterday (March 20, 2018). The show that stars Jennifer Winget, Sehban Azim, Harshad Chopda and Namita Dubey breaks the stereotypical saas-bahu sagas and supernatural thrillers and comes as a breath of fresh air!

The show centers around the theme of love, lust, and infidelity.

Story

Zoya (Jennifer)-Yash (Sehban) and Aditya (Harshad)-Pooja (Namita) seem to be happily married couples. They will be all set to celebrate their anniversaries, but something seems to be wrong to their partners (Zoya and Aditya). While Zoya feels that Yash seems to be lost, Aditya feels Pooja is hiding something from him. But both of them ignore the situations as they want to celebrate their wedding anniversaries happily.

How The Characters Are Linked?

While Pooja leaves to the exhibition to Chennai promising Aditya that they would celebrate their anniversary together, Yash too, leaves Zoya as he gives an excuse of some important work. While Zoya tries to spend time with family and buy a gift to Yash until he returns, Aditya (who is a captain) leaves for work. But unfortunately, he lands in Mussoorie instead of Kathmandu due to poor climate.

Zoya and Aditya go the same shop and get the same gift for their partners! The duo end up fighting for the gift, and Aditya snatches it from Zoya.

How Their Lives Change?

Zoya and Aditya get a call about their partners meeting with an accident and they rush to the accident spot. They break down and are shaken seeing their partner dead. But, they will be shocked as they see Yash and Pooja holding their hands.

What's Good?

The story is intriguing and gripping, and the suspense (how Yash and Pooja are related to each other) will keep the viewers hooked to the show. All the four actors' Jennifer, Sehban, Harshad and Namita have performed extremely well.

We loved the chemistry between Zoya and Yash (although it was shown for a short while). The way Aditya expresses his love to Pooja and his anger (when he reveals to Pooja that he hate cheating) is impressive.

What's Not

There are a few minor hiccups on the show, like the plane sequence doesn't look real, Aditya's heroism to save a passenger was a little too much and a few lines/dialogues sounded cheesy - which can be ignored!

Verdit

The suspense, intriguing and gripping story plus the strong cast keeps the viewers hooked to the show. Well, we must say that the show starts off on a promising note and it's a must watch.