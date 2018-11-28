 »   »   »  Jennifer Winget & Harshad Chopra Thank Fans For Their ‘Bepannaah’ Love & Support

Jennifer & Harshad Thank Fans

Jen and Harshad thanked fans for their wonderful eight months. They also thanked fans for tweeting, trending, supporting and showering so much of love. They added all good things come to an end!

‘We Are Not Leaving You’

Fans are upset that they won't be able to watch them on-screen. For the same, Harshad said, "We are not leaving you. We are taking a small break. We can't say when we will be back and don't know what we will do next. We need a holiday for sure." He jokingly said that they will think about these after November 30 (as the show goes off air on that date).

‘We Love Bepannaah’

Jennifer thanked fans and revealed that they are the reason for the show's success. She said, "We are lost for words. It was a fun journey. Harshad has been amazing. We love Bepannaah."

Jennifer Crying For The Past Four Days!

He also joked that Jennifer has been crying for the past four days (as the show is ending), while Jen interrupted and said, "Rubbish." She says her eyes are swollen as she just completed a shot! The duo also promised fans that they will try to come LIVE on Instagram together soon.

Harshad Thanks His Kickass Co-Actor!

Harshad shared a video that featured Jen and captioned it as, "To my kickass co-actor. Bepannaah has been a special journey for lot of reasons one of them is you. Thank you." - (sic)

Bepannaah Latest Update: Aditya’s Mother Calls Zoya, ‘Pari’

Meanwhile, on the show, Zoya is back in Mumbai. She takes care of Aditya's mother, who is hospitalised. Apparently, she is seen as a nurse (trainee). Aditya's mother gets attached to Zoya and calls her ‘pari'.

Zoya Re-enters The Hooda House

Aditya wants the nurse to take care of his mother and tells doctor that he is ready to pay huge amount for the same. But Zoya rejects the offer. According to the precap, Zoya re-enters the Hooda house. It has to be seen how Aditya reacts upon seeing Zoya

Zoya & Aditya New Look

A picture of Jennifer and Harshad (Zoya and Aditya) have been doing the rounds on social media. It speculated that this (in pic) is the new look of Jennifer (Zoya) post leap.