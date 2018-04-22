 »   »   » Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan, Karan Patel & Others Bag Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 (PICS)

Hina Khan Bags Best Entertainer for Reality Show (Bigg Boss) Award

Hina Khan shared a few pictures and wrote, "Honoured with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award for Best Entertainer - Television ✨." - (sic)

Jennifer Winget Bagged Best Actress Drama Award

"I stand proud tonight with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award ... a nudge to edge me on on the path I am currently on. Humbled and Honoured at the same time. Couldnt be more grateful to my family of fans, friends and the fraternity. Thank you. Another good night indeed! :)" -(sic)

Karan Patel Won Best Actor (Male) Award

Karan Patel shared a picture (in which he was seen receiving the award) and wrote, "Honoured to recieve the #DadasahebPhalke #ExcellenceAward for #BestActorOnTelevision. @ektaravikapoor this would have not been possible without you ...! Love you Ektaaaa 🤗🤗❤️❤️." - (sic)

KSG Bagged Style Influencer of the Year Award

Karan Singh Grover, who bagged ‘Style Influencer of the Year' award, posted a picture and wrote, "🔱 Thank you Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival! Here I come!" - (sic)

Lopamudra Raut Won People’s Choice (Female) Award

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Lopamudra Raut too, bagged an award. She shared the picture snapped with the award and wrote, "Very humbled and honoured to receive this Award ..! 🙏🏻 thank you very much ! #dadasahebphalke #award." - (sic)

Rohan Mehra Bags People’s Choice (Male) Award

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor and Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Rohan Mehra shared a picture snapped with the award and wrote, "Truly honoured to win the Dadasaheb Phalke "People's Choice Award" 2018." - (sic)

Sumona Chakravarti Awarded Best Comic Performer of The Year Award

The Kapil Sharma Show actress, Sumona Chakravarti shared a picture and wrote, "Doing what you like is Freedom. Liking what you do is Happiness. I found both in my craft. Acting- my freedom & my happy space. I feel honoured & humbled. Thank you #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards for acknowledging my talent & hard work... My gratitude to the entire team cast & crew of #Comedynightswithkapil for having the faith in me. Thank you for Manju aka #KapilKiBiwi. Shukriya🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻." - (sic)

Vikas Gupta Bags Break Through Artist Of The Year

Vikas Gupta posted a picture and wrote, "When you are conferred with an award named after the father of Indian Cinema #dadasahebphalke along with some very hard working, talented and amazing achievers in their respective fields all I feel is a a lot of #Gratitude." - (sic)

"After 12 years of a lot of learnings , achivements, successes and adventures . I experinmented with #bigboss and all these years of preparation came to help . Success in nothing but when preparation meets Opportunity . What is also amaizng is that I met some people I really adore and admire yeaterday. Thank you universe for being kind with this lost boy . Thankyou #Lostsouls ❤️"- (sic)

Prince Narula & Yuvik Choudhary Receives Best Couple of the Year Award

Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary bagged Best Couple Of The Year Award. Prince shared a picture snapped with Yuvika and wrote, "Thanku everyone for this lovely award ,Ye award ap sab ka hai humara nahe Ye ap Sab ke vje se hai thanku once again thanku god thanku mom dad thanku Dadasaheb phalke festival for dis award @yuvikachaudhary #gratitude #bestcouple #blessed #waheguru 🙏." - (sic)