 »   »   » Bepannaah Actress Jennifer Winget Is Having Her Own Cannes Moment & How!

Jennifer Winget Is Having Her Own Little Cannes Moment!

Sharing this picture, Jennifer wrote, "Not walking the red carpet in Cannes doesn't stop me from having my own little Cannes moment in cann-jurmarg !🙈😂." - (sic)

Jennifer’s ‘Pun’

For those who didn't get what Jennnifer meant - with ‘cann-jurmarg', the actress meant ‘Kanjurmarg', which is a place in Mumbai, where the actress is shooting for her show, Bepannaah!

The Actress’ Friends Praised For Her Sense Of Humour!

Soon, her industry friends and fans started commenting on her caption. Her co-actress, Mallika Nayak, who plays the role of Sakshi (Pooja's mother) on the show wrote, "Arre waah!!!!! Diva! "Cann-jurarg" ;) ;) ;) just realised I work in France!" - (sic)

Vaishnavi, Vividha & Sumona’s Comments

Vaishnavi Dhanraj, who plays Mahi Arora (Yash's younger sister) on the show wrote, "😂 @jenniferwinget 😘 r the most gorgeous." - (sic). Vividha Kirti wrote, "You are exceptional 😍" - (sic), while Sumona Chakravarti commented, "🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣." - (sic)

Fans' Comments

Many of her fans praised Jennifer for her sense of humour. They also wished that she too, soon walks the Cannes red carpet. One of her fans (Mughalprincessayan) wrote, "Maam u worth it to walk cannes... N definitely vry soon u will walk it... ♥." - (sic)

Stuart_Prajapati & Ymunjal1

Stuart_Prajapati: Soon uh will 😘😘😘😘red carpet is very tinny thing 4uh babe 😄uh r made for walk upper sky 🙈😘😘😘😘@jenniferwinget1. - (sic)

Ymunjal1: You'll surely walk on the red carpet sooonnn :) - (sic)

Jenniferwinget.latin & Tehreenpatel_49

Jenniferwinget.latin: Your sense of humor is the best thing in this world 😂 Impossible not to love you, baby 😘😘😘 You're very beautiful in red!! 💗 - (sic)

Tehreenpatel_49: That is so funny of u cann-jurmarg 😂😂. - (sic)