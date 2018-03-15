 »   »   » Jennifer Winget & Sehban Azim Are Happily Single; Sehban Feels It’s Better To Stick To Friendship!

Sehban Azim Talks About His Relationship With Jennifer Winget

Talking about Jennifer and their relationship, Sehban was quoted by TOI as saying, "I know Jennifer since last eight years. We both are happily single and want to stay that way right now."

They Are Trying To Figure Out The Whole Idea Of Life!

"The idea is to love yourself first and then to love anyone else. That's because if you don't love yourself you can't love anyone else also. This is the whole idea of life, and we are trying to figure that out."

‘Jennifer Is A Very Strong Girl’

He added, "After knowing Jennie for so many years, I find her to be a very strong girl and I respect her for everything. As friends we share a lot of things like taking advice from each other, fighting at times on small things."

‘It’s Better To Stick To Friendship Only’

"But we've always been very good friends and that's how we want to keep it. Rather than twisting the situations for us, it's better to stick to friendship only."

Jennifer Is Not Dating Anyone!

On the other hand, Jennifer too clarified that she is not dating anyone currently, "I don't really plan so much in life. When anything has to happen, it will happen. As of now, I am not seeing anyone. I am very lucky for all the love I receive in my life."

How Friendship Gets Affected?

When asked as to how turning friendship into a relationship can affect that bond, Sehban said, "The relationship absolutely gets ruined once we turn friendship into a relationship. I've been into relationships before and eventually what happens is that you get too much into each other and then it spoils everything."

‘I Don’t Understand Relationships Anymore’

The actor further added, "I don't understand relationships anymore as I always had bad experiences. I would rather say, all the experiences have taught me a lot about life. Moreover, I am in touch with all my exes and we are very good friends too, which my friends find weird."