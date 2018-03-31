 »   »   » Jennifer Winget, Sehban Azim & Others Celebrate As Bepannaah Makes A Rocking Entry On TRP Chart!

Related Articles
Colors' most-awaiting show, Bepannaah that was premiered on March 20, 2018, has made a rocking entry on the TRP chart. The show has found its space on top 5 slot in the opening week itself.
The lead actors of the show were seen celebrating the moment by cutting a cake and partying together.
Bepannaah Team Celebrate
Sharing a couple of pictures, Jennifer congratulated the team and thanked viewers and fans for their love. She wrote, "Week 1 and already on the top of the moon! Kudos to every member of crew-You make every twist, turn and challenge possible."
Jennifer Winget Thanks Fans
The actress further wrote, "It's only just begun and together, sustenance will be our focus! Thank you to our viewers and fans - keep the love coming in beginning to end #bepannaah❤️"
Bepannaah Makes A Rocking Entry On TRP Chart!
As we all know the main attraction of the show is of course, Jennifer Winget (as Zoya), who had received a lot of appreciations for her previous show, Beyhadh. Interestingly, Sehban Azim, who is rumoured to be dating Jennifer, is seen playing the role of Jennifer's husband (Yash) on the show.
Bepannaah Gets Good Ratings
It is a comeback show of Harshad Chopra. The actor is seen playing the role of Aditya, actress, Namita Dubey's (Pooja) husband on the show.
Bepannaah Story
The show revolves around two strangers - Aditya and Zoya, who are brought together by a mysterious accident (death of their partners) that shakes the very roots of their foundation. Are they betrayed by their partners? Will they fall in love again?
Bepannaah Latest Update
Currently, on the show, Aditya is angry at Zoya as he feels that Yash and Pooja had an affair. While Zoya wants to save Yash's company, Aditya decides to destroy Yash completely.
In the upcoming episodes, Aditya will be seen buying Yash's company (as he feels Pooja helped Yash in his business by giving him Aditya's money). Aditya shocks Zoya by revealing her that he is co-owner of Yash's company!
