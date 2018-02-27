 »   »   » Jennifer Winget Starrer Bepannaah's NEW PROMO Is Out & We Can't Wait To Watch It!

Bepannaah New Promo

Now, the makes have now released another promo, which seems to be intense and emotional. In the second promo, Aditya (Harshad Chopra) doubts his wife and feels that she is disloyal.

Were Zoya & Aditya’s Partners Cheating?

But Jennifer (Zoya) is confident that her husband can't cheat her. But, she wants to know if he is not disloyal, why they (Aditya's wife and her husband) were seen holding hands.

Bepannaah Mystery

Are Aditya's wife and Zoya's husband had a past connection? Will Zoya and Aditya find the truth behind the mystery [as they saw their partners (dead bodies) holding hands]? Well, to get the answers, we will have to wait for the show to be aired!

Jennifer’s New Show’s Promo

Sharing the promo, Colors wrote, "Zoya aur Aditya, sab kho kar kya paayenge ek nayi raah? Jaan ne ke liye dekhiye #Bepannaah jald hi Colors par! @harshad_chopda @namita_dubey @jenniferwinget1 @sehban_azim."

Bepannaah

Apparently, Bepannaah is loosely based on the 1970's film, Kati Patang. Harshad Chopra is making his comeback on television with this show. The show also stars Sehban Azim (who plays the role of Zoya's husband) and Namita Dubey (who will be seen as Aditya's wife) in the lead roles.