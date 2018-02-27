 »   »   » Jennifer Winget Starrer Bepannaah's NEW PROMO Is Out & We Can't Wait To Watch It!

Jennifer Winget had impressed the viewers on Beyhadh. Her negative role (Maya) was loved by the viewers. After the show got over, the actress will now be seen on Colors' new show, Bepannaah, which is the most awaited show.
The makers of Bepannaah have been keeping the excitement of the audiences intact by releasing the promos and on the sets pictures of the show. A week ago, the makers had released a couple of promos from which we got a glimpse of the show's plot.
Bepannaah New Promo
Now, the makes have now released another promo, which seems to be intense and emotional. In the second promo, Aditya (Harshad Chopra) doubts his wife and feels that she is disloyal.
Were Zoya & Aditya’s Partners Cheating?
But Jennifer (Zoya) is confident that her husband can't cheat her. But, she wants to know if he is not disloyal, why they (Aditya's wife and her husband) were seen holding hands.
Bepannaah Mystery
Are Aditya's wife and Zoya's husband had a past connection? Will Zoya and Aditya find the truth behind the mystery [as they saw their partners (dead bodies) holding hands]? Well, to get the answers, we will have to wait for the show to be aired!
Jennifer’s New Show’s Promo
Sharing the promo, Colors wrote, "Zoya aur Aditya, sab kho kar kya paayenge ek nayi raah? Jaan ne ke liye dekhiye #Bepannaah jald hi Colors par! @harshad_chopda @namita_dubey @jenniferwinget1 @sehban_azim."
Bepannaah
Apparently, Bepannaah is loosely based on the 1970's film, Kati Patang. Harshad Chopra is making his comeback on television with this show. The show also stars Sehban Azim (who plays the role of Zoya's husband) and Namita Dubey (who will be seen as Aditya's wife) in the lead roles.
Zoya aur Aditya, sab kho kar kya paayenge ek nayi raah? Jaan ne ke liye dekhiye #Bepannaah jald hi Colors par! @ChopdaHarshad @namita_dubey @jenwinget @SehbanAzim pic.twitter.com/KSCXGxySfJ— COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 24, 2018
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...
