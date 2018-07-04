English
 »   »   »  Jhanvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Promote Dhadak On Salman Khan’s Rival Vivek Oberoi’s Show! (PICS)

Jhanvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Promote Dhadak On Salman Khan’s Rival Vivek Oberoi’s Show! (PICS)

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's movie, Dhadak, has been creating headlines since the trailer launch. The film is based on Marathi film Sairat, which is directed by Badrinath Ki Dulhaniyaa director Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. Ishaan and Jhanvi are busy with the promotions of their upcoming release. We have seen many actors promoting their shows on television. Many expected Ishaan and Jhanvi would promote their film on Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum.

    But the duo appeared on Salman's rival, Vivek Oberoi's show, India's Best Dramebaaz to promote their film!

    Jhanvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khattar On India’s Best Dramebaaz

    On India's Best Dramebaaz, Jhanvi looked pretty in light pink-white colour top and skirt, while her Dhadak co-star, Ishaan also complimented her in a (dark) pink shirt and black pant.

    Vivek Shares A Picture

    Sharing a picture, Vivek Oberoi wrote, "Beautiful chemistry with that adorable innocence! You guys look great together! @ishaan95 you're spontaneity is awesome....instantly lovable! Killer abs pretty impressive too! Lol! @janhvikapoor you're absolutely lovely...with that million dollar smile! God bless you both with great success for #Dhadak! #indiasbestdramebaaz #dramebaazdiaries @zeetv @omungkumar @iamhumaq." - (sic)

    Huma Qureshi

    Huma Qureshi too, shared the same picture and wrote, "Look who dropped in on our set today ... The #Dhadak Duo @janhvikapoor @ishaan95 ❤❤❤ #IBD Season 3 just got cuter !!! @omungkumar @vivekoberoi." - (sic)

    Omung Kumar With Jhanvi Kapoor

    Omung Kumar shared a picture snapped with Jhanvi and wrote, "All the best @janhvikapoor on your debut film #dhadak we know you will shine in the film:) had a great time with you on our show #indiasbestdramebaaz @zeetv." - (sic)

    Vivek Shares An Adorable Picture Of Jhanvi

    Vivek also shared an adorable picture of Jhanvi holding a puppy, and wrote, "True love! Hahaha! @janhvikapoor it was such a treat to have you on our show, from that little kid when I first saw you to now....what a wonderful young lady you've become! God bless you with great success! All the best for #dhadak! Hope that puppy makes u smile always! #indiasbestdramebaaz." - (sic)

    True love! Hahaha! @janhvikapoor it was such a treat to have you on our show, from that little kid when I first saw you to now....what a wonderful young lady you’ve become! God bless you with great success! All the best for #dhadak! Hope that puppy makes u smile always! #indiasbestdramebaaz

    A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) on Jul 3, 2018 at 9:44am PDT

    (Images Source: Instagram)

    Dipika Kakar Is Planning For A Baby Next Year; Says She Can Put Career On Hold For A Baby!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue