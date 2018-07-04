 »   »   »  Jhanvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Promote Dhadak On Salman Khan’s Rival Vivek Oberoi’s Show! (PICS)

Jhanvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khattar On India’s Best Dramebaaz

On India's Best Dramebaaz, Jhanvi looked pretty in light pink-white colour top and skirt, while her Dhadak co-star, Ishaan also complimented her in a (dark) pink shirt and black pant.

Vivek Shares A Picture

Sharing a picture, Vivek Oberoi wrote, "Beautiful chemistry with that adorable innocence! You guys look great together! @ishaan95 you're spontaneity is awesome....instantly lovable! Killer abs pretty impressive too! Lol! @janhvikapoor you're absolutely lovely...with that million dollar smile! God bless you both with great success for #Dhadak! #indiasbestdramebaaz #dramebaazdiaries @zeetv @omungkumar @iamhumaq." - (sic)

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi too, shared the same picture and wrote, "Look who dropped in on our set today ... The #Dhadak Duo @janhvikapoor @ishaan95 ❤❤❤ #IBD Season 3 just got cuter !!! @omungkumar @vivekoberoi." - (sic)

Omung Kumar With Jhanvi Kapoor

Omung Kumar shared a picture snapped with Jhanvi and wrote, "All the best @janhvikapoor on your debut film #dhadak we know you will shine in the film:) had a great time with you on our show #indiasbestdramebaaz @zeetv." - (sic)

Vivek Shares An Adorable Picture Of Jhanvi

Vivek also shared an adorable picture of Jhanvi holding a puppy, and wrote, "True love! Hahaha! @janhvikapoor it was such a treat to have you on our show, from that little kid when I first saw you to now....what a wonderful young lady you've become! God bless you with great success! All the best for #dhadak! Hope that puppy makes u smile always! #indiasbestdramebaaz." - (sic)