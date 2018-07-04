 »   »   »  Jhanvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Promote Dhadak On Salman Khan’s Rival Vivek Oberoi’s Show! (PICS)

Related Articles
Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's movie, Dhadak, has been creating headlines since the trailer launch. The film is based on Marathi film Sairat, which is directed by Badrinath Ki Dulhaniyaa director Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. Ishaan and Jhanvi are busy with the promotions of their upcoming release. We have seen many actors promoting their shows on television. Many expected Ishaan and Jhanvi would promote their film on Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum.
But the duo appeared on Salman's rival, Vivek Oberoi's show, India's Best Dramebaaz to promote their film!
Jhanvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khattar On India’s Best Dramebaaz
On India's Best Dramebaaz, Jhanvi looked pretty in light pink-white colour top and skirt, while her Dhadak co-star, Ishaan also complimented her in a (dark) pink shirt and black pant.
Vivek Shares A Picture
Sharing a picture, Vivek Oberoi wrote, "Beautiful chemistry with that adorable innocence! You guys look great together! @ishaan95 you're spontaneity is awesome....instantly lovable! Killer abs pretty impressive too! Lol! @janhvikapoor you're absolutely lovely...with that million dollar smile! God bless you both with great success for #Dhadak! #indiasbestdramebaaz #dramebaazdiaries @zeetv @omungkumar @iamhumaq." - (sic)
Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi too, shared the same picture and wrote, "Look who dropped in on our set today ... The #Dhadak Duo @janhvikapoor @ishaan95 ❤❤❤ #IBD Season 3 just got cuter !!! @omungkumar @vivekoberoi." - (sic)
Omung Kumar With Jhanvi Kapoor
Omung Kumar shared a picture snapped with Jhanvi and wrote, "All the best @janhvikapoor on your debut film #dhadak we know you will shine in the film:) had a great time with you on our show #indiasbestdramebaaz @zeetv." - (sic)
Vivek Shares An Adorable Picture Of Jhanvi
Vivek also shared an adorable picture of Jhanvi holding a puppy, and wrote, "True love! Hahaha! @janhvikapoor it was such a treat to have you on our show, from that little kid when I first saw you to now....what a wonderful young lady you've become! God bless you with great success! All the best for #dhadak! Hope that puppy makes u smile always! #indiasbestdramebaaz." - (sic)
True love! Hahaha! @janhvikapoor it was such a treat to have you on our show, from that little kid when I first saw you to now....what a wonderful young lady you’ve become! God bless you with great success! All the best for #dhadak! Hope that puppy makes u smile always! #indiasbestdramebaaz
A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) on Jul 3, 2018 at 9:44am PDT
(Images Source: Instagram)
