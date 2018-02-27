 »   »   » Jhanvi Kapoor’s On-Screen Mom & Swaragini Actress Shalini Kapoor Worried About Sridevi’s Daughters!

Shalini Kapoor Will Be Seen As Jhanvi Kapoor’s Mother In Dhadak

Shalini Kapoor, who was seen in Colors' popular show, Swaragini, will be seen in Jhanvi Kapoor's debut film, Dhadak. She plays the role of Jhanvi's mother in the film. The actress is deeply saddened by the news of Sridevi's death.

Jhanvi Is Closer To Sridevi!

In a statement, Shalini expressed her concern towards Sridevi's daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi. She also revealed that Jhanvi was closer to her mother, Sridevi.

Shalini On Sridevi’s Death

Shalini was quoted by IANS as saying, "I'm saddened by the news of untimely demise of my idol Sridevi. She will always be remembered for her diverse roles and memorable performances."

Shalini Kapoor Is Worried About Sridevi’s Daughters

The Swaragini actress further added, "My thoughts are with her family and admirers. But I'm more worried about her daughters."

Shalini Kapoor

She said, "I am playing mom to her elder daughter, Jhanvi. I have learnt about the love between her and Sridevi. That really can't be described in words. My heart goes out to her. May Srideviji's soul rest in peace."