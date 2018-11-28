 »   »   »  Jodha Akbar’s Paridhi Sharma Is Back With Patiala Babes; Talks About Her Bond With Ashnoor Kaur!

Paridhi Is Excited About Her Comeback

About her comeback, Paridhi was quoted by IE as saying, "I am really excited about this new project. Also, there is a responsibility as people expect a lot from me. Once I decided to come back, I only had two things in my mind. I wanted to play the protagonist and the story has to be refreshing and meaningful. And when I heard the script of Patiala Babes, I was completely sold by the concept. It's a fulfilling role and I couldn't have asked for anything better as my comeback project."

Paridhi & Ashnoor’s Bond

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Ashnoor Kaur, will be seen playing Paridhi's on-screen daughter on the show. Regarding the bond that Paridhi and Ashnoor share, the former said, "The show requires us to have a great bonding and chemistry. And you won't believe, we clicked on the very first day. We met during the promo shoot and from the very first moment, we found a connection. Ashnoor is a very cute girl and a talented actor. Since we would be shooting mostly together, it's a boon to have a supporting and loving co-star."

The Actress Relate The Story With Her Real Life

In the promo, we can see how a daughter gives wings to her mother. Paridhi relates the same with her real life. She told the leading daily, "I am very close to my mother and we share a beautiful bond. We are more like friends and share everything with each other. I have had the same journey as a daughter, where I got to introduce a lot of things to her. And it feels great, as mothers are the one, who teaches us everything. It's important to give back and help them make independent."

Jodha Akbar Actress Hopes To Impress Fans Yet Again

As the saying goes, "Out of sight, out of mind," Paridhi has been lucky not to face the same. She says, "My last outing was two years back in Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. Even when I was not around, my fans still have the same amount of love and respect for me. It only makes me want to do better. From the time, the promos have hit the air, they have been so excited. I hope I manage to keep them happy with my performance, once again."