 »   »   »  Jodha Akbar’s Paridhi Sharma Is Back With Patiala Babes; Talks About Her Bond With Ashnoor Kaur!

Post pregnancy, Jodha Akbar actress Paridhi Sharma is back on television with a new show, Patiala Babes. She will be seen playing the role of a mother of a teenage daughter. The show will present the bond between a mother and daughter in today's time. Paridhi will be seen playing Babita, an under-confident and self-conscious woman, who loves her family. Her daughter Mini is her world. Paridhi is excited to face the camera once again after a long gap!
Read on to know what the actress has to say about her comeback show, and the bond she shares with her on-screen daughter Ashnoor Kaur, who was last seen on Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Paridhi Is Excited About Her Comeback
About her comeback, Paridhi was quoted by IE as saying, "I am really excited about this new project. Also, there is a responsibility as people expect a lot from me. Once I decided to come back, I only had two things in my mind. I wanted to play the protagonist and the story has to be refreshing and meaningful. And when I heard the script of Patiala Babes, I was completely sold by the concept. It's a fulfilling role and I couldn't have asked for anything better as my comeback project."
Paridhi & Ashnoor’s Bond
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Ashnoor Kaur, will be seen playing Paridhi's on-screen daughter on the show. Regarding the bond that Paridhi and Ashnoor share, the former said, "The show requires us to have a great bonding and chemistry. And you won't believe, we clicked on the very first day. We met during the promo shoot and from the very first moment, we found a connection. Ashnoor is a very cute girl and a talented actor. Since we would be shooting mostly together, it's a boon to have a supporting and loving co-star."
The Actress Relate The Story With Her Real Life
In the promo, we can see how a daughter gives wings to her mother. Paridhi relates the same with her real life. She told the leading daily, "I am very close to my mother and we share a beautiful bond. We are more like friends and share everything with each other. I have had the same journey as a daughter, where I got to introduce a lot of things to her. And it feels great, as mothers are the one, who teaches us everything. It's important to give back and help them make independent."
Jodha Akbar Actress Hopes To Impress Fans Yet Again
As the saying goes, "Out of sight, out of mind," Paridhi has been lucky not to face the same. She says, "My last outing was two years back in Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. Even when I was not around, my fans still have the same amount of love and respect for me. It only makes me want to do better. From the time, the promos have hit the air, they have been so excited. I hope I manage to keep them happy with my performance, once again."
The show started yesterday (November 27, 2018). It airs on Sony TV at 9 pm from Monday to Friday. The first episode looked refreshing and different from other shows. Did you watch the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.
