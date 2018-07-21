 »   »   »  Juhi Parmar Hits Back At Ex-husband Sachin Shroff; Says Half The Truth Is Actually As Good As A Lie!

Juhi Shares An Open Letter

Juhi shared the open letter on her Instagram account and wrote, "A mother first, an ex-wife now, an actress from the last two decades, a daughter, a sister, a friend..I am Juhi Parmar and this is my TRUTH!"

Juhi Parmar Hits Back At Ex-husband Sachin Shroff!

She writes, "I could have never imagined that you will form a base by misconstruing and misinterpreting my so called statements; you have put the entire blame on me of the marriage crumbling down by calling it a loveless marriage." - (sic)

Juhi Reacts To Sachin's Statement

"You claim that I have never loved you no matter what and also that only you loved me that too deeply and thus you loved me that too deeply and thus you have called it a one-sided marriage and relationship." - (sic)

The Actress Breaks Her Silence

"If I didn't love the man I was married to, I wouldn't have stayed with him for nine years of my life and given birth to a child which is 'ours'. Two decades of hard work to build an image, a niche for myself but today my parents, my family and I have to face emotional torture, abuse and nuisance due to the comments you have made." - (sic)

She Says She Did Everything To Save The Marriage

"I set aside my career and everything I had, to make this marriage work! Six months into our marriage, I came down with thyroid, which let me tell you is stress induced. I still continued to work because I had to take care of myself, our home and fulfill all the responsibilities that were placed upon me. I came out of Bigg Boss as a winner and there was work waiting outside for me but you felt that it was the right time for us to start a family. I agreed and our beautiful daugther samaira entered the world!" - (sic)

Juhi Writes...

"You claim that you had deeply loved me. A man who has ever loved his wife and child, would never raise a finger on 'his' family publicly even after they are divorced." - (sic)

The Actress Questions Her Ex-husband

"It surprises me when you say limited access to your child pains you. But when there were no limitations what stopped you from meeting her for days or even at times for months? You state that you want our child to have two happy homes rather than one unhappy home but does she?" - (sic)

'Where Is The Second House?'

"Her father hasn't taken her to his house in the last two years and let me remind you, I've never stopped you from taking her to your house! So where is that second home? You speak about your family's health taking a toll due to the divorce pressure but have you ever wondered what it's done to our five-year-old daughter. The fact that in the past two years she has had numerous doctor visits and countless sick days has just been conveniently left out." - (sic)

‘Half The Truth Is Actually As Good As A Lie’

"Half the truth is actually as good as a lie! A one sided fabricated story is actually pretty close to fiction! I know my realities and I know the future, which I must now face with my daughter!" - (sic)