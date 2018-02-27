 »   »   » JUST IN! Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim Look STUNNING At Their Reception Party! (PICTURES)

Shoaib & Dipika's Reception

According to the invitation card, shared by comedian, Bharti Singh, Shoaib and Dipika's reception is held at the Sea Princess, Near Juhu Beach, Mumbai.

Stage Is All Set

The stage for Dipika and Shoaib's reception looks attractive as it is decked up with flowers and lights. Shoaib's sister Saba shared Instagram story in which she was seen getting ready for her brother's reception.

Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim Look STUNNING

At their reception, Dipika chose to wear a golden dress, while Shoaib wore a red kurta with golden shawl. The couple looked perfect together. Kajol Shrivastava shared the picture of the couple on Insta story and wrote, ‘Congratulations'.

Kajol & Jyotsna Attend ShoIka's Reception

Shoaib and Dipika's friends Kajol Srivatsava and Jyotsna Chandola, who had attended the couple's nikaah, also attended the grand reception party. Jyotsna has shared a few videos on Instagram.

Pankaj Dheer & Arti Singh Attend ShoaIka's Reception

In one of the videos that is doing the rounds on social media, Shoaib was seen with the dhol, while Dipika was seen dancing. According to the pictures that are doing the rounds on the social media, television actors, Arti Singh and Pankaj Dheer also attended the reception.