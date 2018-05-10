 »   »   » Juzz Baat’s Host Rajeev Khandelwal Says He Is Not Meant For Reality Shows!

Rajeev Khandelwal, who got popular with shows like Kahiin To Hoga, Sacch Ka Saamna, Reporters and web series, Haq Se, is currently seen hosting a show on Zee TV, Juzz Baat. The actor is not just labelled as alover boy, but also as a charmer and more.

Rajeev says it is difficult to slot him. He was quoted by IANS as saying, "When I started off, I was labelled as lover boy, then I did films that were very intense and then I did a show which was very different."

"Now I know that when people think of me, there are sections in society who like Kahiin To Hoga or Left Right Left. So now, I think it is very difficult to slot me. I have done a lot of mediums. I am doing projects which are interesting."

Regarding reality show, the actor says, "I am not meant for reality shows. I am not against them, but as an individual, I don't think I can compete for something to show my talent."

He further added, "I love 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' because I want to do the stunts. I am a very outdoor person. I love adventure sports, but I can't take that show. I don't want to do the stunts because I have to beat somebody else. I want to do the stunts for my own sake."

Rajeev is seen hosting Zee TV's show, Juzz Baat. The actor says the show is getting good response. He is learning and getting more comfortable with the role as a host. He adds, "I will take my own time to improve myself as a host. I know that I will be one of the best hosts."

The actor is not a fan of sharing about his daily activities on social media. He says, "Why should I share a picture of myself doing something at home?"

He added, "It takes a lot of effort (to put photographs or videos of himself on social media). It's just that I don't think it's worthy of being shared on a social media platform."

(With IANS Input)

