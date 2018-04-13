 »   »   » Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: Here’s How Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor & Team Are Having Fun While Shooting!

Tragedy Mein Comedy – Parth Samthaan

A little birdie from the sets tells us that while shooting a hard-hitting scene for an episode, Parth Samthaan was video-bombed by the legendary on-set dosa wala.

Parth’s Dailogue Makes His Crew Laugh Out Loud!

The dosa wala walked in during a scene from behind to give Parth a dosa, unaware of the ongoing scene where funnily Parth was heard saying, "Yahan itna intense scene shoot ho raha hai, aur aapko dosa ki padi hai," to which the whole crew on set burst out in laughter.

Meet the Queen of Creating Chat groups – Niti Taylor

Also, during the shoot of the show, Niti Taylor (Nandini) was seen creating multiple chat groups on her cell phone to connect with friends and family for no reason!

Niti Creates Groups & Ends Up Talking On None!

According to a source, Niti is well known for making these groups but eventually, ends up talking on none. In fact, she has also created groups for the on ground teams on the set of KYY 3. Well, it looks like Niti is definitely a closet tech addict.

About the show

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan revolves around the life of Five friends who formed Fab 5, a musical group in the coolest college of the city, strive to achieve their goals and battle issues of the heart along the way.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan is one of the most beloved show across India and the show has a huge fan base. The show used to previously air on MTV, and the makers are now back with an all new season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan S3 on VOOT.