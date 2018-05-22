 »   »   » Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: MaNan Handcuffed At Mukti’s Unique Mehndi Event, Nandini To Propose Manik!

Nandini Lashes Out At Inaya!

According to a source, Nandini lost her temper on Inaya and is seen abusing her publicly. The talk of the town is Mukti and Zubin are getting married in the next few days. Marriage in India comes with different rituals and events like mehndi, sangeet, etc.

Mukti’s Unique Mehendi Event

Mukti plans a unique mehendi for herself. How would it be like if you were to spend the whole day handcuffed with your loved one and perform the rituals in a quirky way?

Manik & Nandini Handcuffed

Yes, you heard that right. Much awaited fans wish is coming true with Episode 6 where Manik and Nandini will be handcuffed with each other. In the episode 7, the viewers will witness a twist in MaNan's life!

Nandini Proposes Manik In The Most Romantic Way Ever

Nandini will propose Manik in the most romantic way ever. The much awaited and by far the best scene of this season is here. Romance is in the air for MaNan under the stars and it's the beginning of the perfect relationship.

Nandini & Manik

MaNan is back to thrill the fans and make their love for MaNan even deeper. Every guy or a girl dreams of having a relationship with a person whose unadulterated passion blurs everything around you. The much awaited moment in MaNan's life is here in the most romantic way possible - on the car, under the stars!

Spinsters Party

A spinsters party is a must for every girl before getting married. In the upcoming episode, Nandini Murthy will plan to have a spinsters party in the outskirts of the town as she knows Manik would gate crash it.

Manik & Zubin

Little did she know that Manik and Zubin have evolved from being a man to becoming a legend, yes you heard that right. It wouldn't be wrong if we say Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan always gives the best memories. Men dance on music, legends dance without music and that's exactly what happened during the shoot.

Manik & Zubin Dance Without Music

As per a source, both Manik and Zubin were dancing without any music being played and kept burning the dance floor with the moves while imagining the music. These two yaars are surely legends when it comes to dancing without music, making us look forward the bachelorette and to this season.