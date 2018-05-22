 »   »   » Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: MaNan Handcuffed At Mukti’s Unique Mehndi Event, Nandini To Propose Manik!

Related Articles
- Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: MaNan Returns With Their Magical Moments, Fans Are Loving Everything About KYY
- Parth Samthaan Says Controversies Made Him Stronger; Reveals How He & Niti Sorted Out Differences
- EXCLUSIVE! Niti Taylor Says Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Played A Major Role In Her Life!
- Exclusive! Kishwer Merchant Reveals Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 Is Going To Be Thrice The Fun & Drama!
- Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 Promo Is Here & Fans Can’t Keep Calm!
- This Summer Ishq Is In The Pyaar With Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3
- Parth Samthaan Blasts Fans, Asks Them To Spread Positivity & Not To Interfere In His Personal Life!
- Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: Nandini Aka Niti Taylor Reveals The Grand Plans For Her Wedding!
- Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: Here’s How Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor & Team Are Having Fun While Shooting!
- Parth Samthaan Celebrates His Birthday On Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 Sets! (PICS)
- Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor Are Back With Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3; Kick-start The Shoot!
- Saath Nibhana Saathiya Actress Tanya Sharma Is NOT Doing A Show With Parth Samthaan!
Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor made their fans happy as both were back as Manik and Nandini on the web series, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3. The very first episode of the show impressed the viewers. We saw Nandini proposing Manik in a romantic way, but he rejected her! In the recent episode, we saw Manik and Nandini break-up.
Till now, the show has portrayed a mix of emotions from comedy to romance and no one knows what the story withholds in the upcoming episodes.
Nandini Lashes Out At Inaya!
According to a source, Nandini lost her temper on Inaya and is seen abusing her publicly. The talk of the town is Mukti and Zubin are getting married in the next few days. Marriage in India comes with different rituals and events like mehndi, sangeet, etc.
Mukti’s Unique Mehendi Event
Mukti plans a unique mehendi for herself. How would it be like if you were to spend the whole day handcuffed with your loved one and perform the rituals in a quirky way?
Manik & Nandini Handcuffed
Yes, you heard that right. Much awaited fans wish is coming true with Episode 6 where Manik and Nandini will be handcuffed with each other. In the episode 7, the viewers will witness a twist in MaNan's life!
Nandini Proposes Manik In The Most Romantic Way Ever
Nandini will propose Manik in the most romantic way ever. The much awaited and by far the best scene of this season is here. Romance is in the air for MaNan under the stars and it's the beginning of the perfect relationship.
Nandini & Manik
MaNan is back to thrill the fans and make their love for MaNan even deeper. Every guy or a girl dreams of having a relationship with a person whose unadulterated passion blurs everything around you. The much awaited moment in MaNan's life is here in the most romantic way possible - on the car, under the stars!
Spinsters Party
A spinsters party is a must for every girl before getting married. In the upcoming episode, Nandini Murthy will plan to have a spinsters party in the outskirts of the town as she knows Manik would gate crash it.
Manik & Zubin
Little did she know that Manik and Zubin have evolved from being a man to becoming a legend, yes you heard that right. It wouldn't be wrong if we say Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan always gives the best memories. Men dance on music, legends dance without music and that's exactly what happened during the shoot.
Manik & Zubin Dance Without Music
As per a source, both Manik and Zubin were dancing without any music being played and kept burning the dance floor with the moves while imagining the music. These two yaars are surely legends when it comes to dancing without music, making us look forward the bachelorette and to this season.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Post Leap, Naira Will Be A Changed Person; Two New Actors Join The Show!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.