 »   »   » Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: MaNan Handcuffed At Mukti’s Unique Mehndi Event, Nandini To Propose Manik!

Nandini Lashes Out At Inaya!

According to a source, Nandini lost her temper on Inaya and is seen abusing her publicly. The talk of the town is Mukti and Zubin are getting married in the next few days.

Mukti’s Unique Mehndi Event

Mukti plans a unique mehndi for herself. How would it be like if you were to spend the whole day handcuffed with your loved one and perform the rituals in a quirky way?

Manik & Nandini Handcuffed

Yes, you heard that right. The much awaited fans' wish is coming true with Episode 6 where Manik and Nandini will be handcuffed together. In the episode 7, the viewers will witness a twist in MaNan's life!

Nandini Proposes Manik In The Most Romantic Way Ever

Nandini will propose Manik in the most romantic way ever. The much awaited and by far the best scene of this season is here. Romance is in the air for MaNan under the stars and it's just the beginning of the perfect relationship.

Nandini & Manik

MaNan is back to thrill the fans and make their love for MaNan even deeper. Every guy or a girl dreams of having a relationship with a person whose unadulterated passion blurs everything around them. The much awaited moment in MaNan's life is here in the most romantic way possible - on the car, under the stars!

Spinster's Party

A spinster's party is a must for every girl before getting married. In the upcoming episode, Nandini Murthy will plan to have a spinster's party in the outskirts of the town as she knows Manik would gate-crash it.

Manik & Zubin

Little did she know that Manik and Zubin have evolved to become legends, yes you heard that right. It wouldn't be wrong if we say Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan always gives the best memories. Men dance on music, legends dance without music and that's exactly what happened during the shoot.

Manik & Zubin Dance Without Music

As per a source, both Manik and Zubin were dancing without any music being played and kept burning the dance floor with the moves while imagining the music. These two yaars are surely legends when it comes to dancing without music, making us look forward to the bachelorette and to this season.