 »   »   » Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: MaNan Returns With Their Magical Moments, Fans Are Loving Everything About KYY

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, who became the sensation for the youth with their roles Manik and Nandini on the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, are back with the third season. The first episode was aired on Voot on May 15, 2018.
For those, who missed the first episode, here's what happened in the first episode: Parth and Nandini are back in their hometown. Parth will be giving his biggest performance, while Nandini, who is an astrophysicist, is back from Denmark.
Nandini’s Magical Proposal
Nandini asks Parth to spare sometime for her as she wants to tell something important. It is then she proposes her with stars and fireflies. She recalls the good old moments spent with him and says how she fell in love with him. As Nandini asks Manik to marry her, he is shocked and runs to Mukti.
Mukti & Zubin
On the other hand, Mukti has found a right guy, Zubin. They are head over heels in love with each other. Manik enters their shop and reveals Mukti as to how Nandini asked him to marry her, while Mukthi is shocked. While she tries to calm him down, Nandini too, arrives at Mukti's shop!
Mukti Suggests Nandini To Date Other Guys
Somehow Zubin and Mukti handle the situation. Mukti asks Nandini to date other guys. She says that Manik is possessive and would come back to her as he can't see her with other guys. She decides to date other guys. When Manik tries to stop Nandini, she asks him for a break from their relationship, while Manik is shocked!
Fans Give Thumbs Up For The First Episode
Fans are impressed with Nandini's magical proposal, the dialogues and even Mukti and Zubin's jodi. We must say that they are loving everything about the show and the first episode itself got thumbs up from the fans.
Fans’ Tweets: Swag Babe
"Finally #kyy3 on air so amazing. @LaghateParth looks soo stunning. Evrytng is as xpected. But @WorldNititaylor looks so beautiful. Loving both of them. And @Charlie08_FC is the icing on the cake. You guys are rocking as usual." - (sic)
Yuusshrra YEM
"And they are back #manan #KYY3 #voot @niti_taylor @LaghateParth loved the first epi a lot ❤️💖❤️💖❤️ nandani is the most realistic character and i relate to her. So is manik. #kyy3onvoot #kyy3." - (sic)
Aeishwariya & @niti_squad
Aeishwariya: #KYYOnVoot #KYY3 is back with a bang!!💥😘😍❤️ @laghe @niti_taylor u both are magical ❤️🤗 #loveisinthepyaar. - (sic)
@niti_squad: Wow this is amazing 💃🏻😍 In just one day #KYY3 new promo got 1.2M views 💃🏻❤ #Manan rocks #KYYOnVoot. - (sic)
тιskαятнιηι
"@LaghateParth @niti_taylor back with a bang as #Manan💪💪👏👏👏❤...Must watch guys!!They already killing it in this first episode 🔥🔥🔥 ..Love is in the pyaar❤❤..Cant wait for next episodes !🤗 #KYYOnVoot #Kyy3 ." - (sic)
Haloo Goyal
"Watching the episode for the 5th time 😂😂 I know its crazy 😍 But still 😇 Can't get over it 😝😝 Nandini's proposal..❤ Manik's Performance..😍 Mukti and Zubin.. 💕 And Chachi ofcourse.. 😍😝 #KYYOnVoot #KaisiYehYaariaanSeason3 #ParthSamthaan #NitiTaylor #MaNan #PaNi #KYY3." - (sic)
Shivangini ☄️
"You know, I wish pain ko measure karne ka koi thermometer hota.. Because jo dikhta hai uske liye log sorry bol dete hai but jo nai dikhta, uska kya?❜🍂 👆🏻One of the ones i like #kyy3 #quotingKYY #KYYOnVoot #MaNan." - (sic)
@Total_Dreamerr
"I just can't describe my feeling in words but this feel is soo amazing 💖❤😭 I'm already in love with #KYY3 ❤#KYYOnVoot @LaghateParth @niti_taylor 💙💜💚." - (sic)
Rushali Thukral
"#KYY3 watching it only for @PachauriPranay Never had really watched the season 1 either except for few episodes. Seems interesting this time, @angelcharlie8 ws really good in season 1 n being paired with Pachauri is exciting. Giving me major goals 4 my love life. 😋 All the best." - (sic)
