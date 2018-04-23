 »   »   » Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: Nandini Aka Niti Taylor Reveals The Grand Plans For Her Wedding!

Nandini Deserves A Wild Bachelor Party

According to a source, Niti Taylor believes that if at all Manik and Nandini were married in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, then Nandini deserves to have a wild bachelor party, with a personalised theme and a remote outdoor venue. (Image Source: Niti Taylor Instagram)

Niti Reveals Grand Plans For Her Wedding

In fact, Niti got really carried away in her plans for Nandini and eventually ended up revealing her own grand plans for her wedding.

Niti Wants To Host Her Bachelor Party In Las Vegas

Apparently, she wants to host her bachelor party in Las Vegas and she has told all her friends to start saving money for that party so that everyone could enjoy. She also wishes to do all the unconventional things at her bachelorette party.

KYY 3

Well, well, here's wishing her and her character Nandini all the love and luck for their respective bachelorettes. VOOT Original Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3, produced by BBC Worldwide India promises to up the ante of entertainment and enthral audiences again, very soon.

About The Show

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan revolves around the life of five friends who formed Fab 5, a musical group in the coolest college of the city, strive to achieve their goals and battle issues of the heart along the way.

KYY Has A Huge Fan Base

It is one of the most beloved shows across India and the show has a huge fan base. The show used to previously air on MTV, and the makers are now back with an all-new season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan S3 on VOOT.