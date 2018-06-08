 »   »   »  Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor & Others Bid Emotional Goodbye To The Audiences!

Related Articles
Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan enjoyed a cult fan following and created ripples on MTV during its previous seasons. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, who played the roles of Manik and Nandini were favourite jodi of the viewers. The fans' favourite MaNan returned with the third season, which also received good responses.
The last episode of the Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 was aired yesterday (June 7, 2018). The actors of the show shared a few pictures and parting messages on Instagram. They thanked fans for their love and support.
Parth Samthaan
"Final episode being aired Today , thankyou all for being a part of this journey ✌️🤗 thanks a lot for all the love and support !! All episodes streaming on voot now ! Hope we delivered what we promised 🐣😛🕺🏼" - (sic)
Niti Taylor
"Today the last episode aired!!❤ I'm so grateful to all of you for loving and supporting us so much that season 3 was brought back! Season 3 wouldn't have been possible without any of you. So Thankyou Fanmily❤" - (sic)
‘It Was An Absolute Delight Working With All Of You’
"To the craziest team I have worked with.. each one of you are amazing and it was an absolute delight working with all of you...❤️❤️ @the_parthsamthaan @barkhasingh0308 @radhika_bangia @pranaypachauri @meherzanmazda @charliechauhan #kaiseyehyaarian#season3#blessed#part1" - (sic)
Pranay Pachauri
"Mukti & Zubin! The love was real , thank you for brining out the best in me @charliechauhan , you made it happen and brought Zubin alive ❤️ what a journey it's been 🤗❤️"- (sic)
‘All Good Things Come To An End!’
"And like all good things must come to an end , this is our curtain call @nititaylor @meherzanmazda @barkhasingh0308 @the_parthsamthaan @radhika_bangia." - (sic)
Charlie Chauhan
"@pranaypachauri it was lovely working with you boy god bless you 😇 i haven't watched the episodes yet but I have been getting msgz about our chemistry hehe😜😇🤗 Thank you for being such an amazing Co Actor ❤️"- (sic)
In the last episode of the show, we saw Zubin & Mukti all set to get married, while Manik and Nandini sort out their difference and patch-up.
