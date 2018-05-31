 »   »   »  Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: MaNan To Get Closer At Mukti’s Spinster Party; Zubin’s Past To Be Revealed!

Related Articles
Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan made a comeback with a season 3 this year, thanks to the demand of fans. As promised by the makers of the show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan is triple the romance and drama. The show seems to be high on love with intense romantic scenes and emotions.
Last week's episode made the fans go all gaga with the intense romance of MaNan for the first time after two long years. We wonder if this is a hint to the new beginning or this is the last time we will see them together, but MaNan has definitely proved that love is the pyaar this season.
Mukti’s Spinster Party
After a rather confusing episode and mind blowing twist of Smaran getting lovey-dovey with Inaya, and Jeff inviting stripper for Mukti's spinster, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan thrilled the fans to a new level altogether.
Nandini Gets To Know The Real Reason For Manik Denying Her Proposal
We all could see Nandini pulling her sleeves up to fix thing between her and Manik when she comes to know about the real reason behind Manik's denial on the proposal.
Mukti’s Unique Spinster Party
A bachelorette without gate crashers is never a bachelorette, boys of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan gate crashing Mukti's spinster party is the best thing that one can find on the internet today. Generally, spinster parties are supposed to be crazy and exciting, but Mukti's spinster was a different story to tell.
Manik & Nandini Get Closer
We all know Manik and Nandini love each other and fans got a jist of their bond during the bachelorette. On the other hand, Zubin seems a little devious during bachelorette and he giving a cold shoulder to the stripper seemed like he somehow knew the stripper.
Zubin’s Blast from the Past
We know everything about Mukti as well as the others, but there is not much known about Zubin. This reminds of Jeff's advice to Mukti about giving the marriage a second thought, although we know that Jeff loves Mukti and has an emotional space for Mukti as Jeff is disinterested in guys.
What’s Zubin Hiding?
What is it that Zubin is hiding, does Jeff know something about Zubin that Mukti doesn't or she just wants to break the marriage so that she could pursue Mukti.
Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3
The chemistry between the two Charlie and Barkha is a result of their off screen sisterly relationship with each other. Who knows what we might come across in the show in near future? Well, it's Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan always with a twist.
