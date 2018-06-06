 »   »   »  Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: Nandini Gets To Know About Manik’s Parent’s Harsh Truth!

The web series, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 has managed to impress audiences. Manik's relationship with his parents, his love story with Niti, Zubin and Mukti's love track are a few things that are keeping the viewers glued to the show.

It is known to all that Manik was never on good terms with his parents, however he always had a soft corner for his dad.

In the recent episode of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan season 3, Nyonika calls Manik to ask whether he can join them for dinner, but she will be surprised as Nandini picks the call and tells her that she is with Manik.

Nyonika tells Nandini that she and Shrikant (Manik's Parents) have been acting all this while just make sure Manik and Nandini be with each other. Nandini will be shocked to know that Manik's parents were acting. Nyonika also warns her not to tell Manik about the same else they might face the consequences.

Now that the truth is out about Manik's parents it has to be seen whether Nandini will tell the truth to Manik which might shatter him as a person, or will Manik still be optimistic about MaNan's future? On the other hand, Manik has a history of not accepting the harsh truth properly, so there is a chance that Nandini might not reveal the truth to Manik.

We also saw in the recent episode that Zubin went missing. Were Manik and Nandini able to locate him? If Zubin is still missing, what will Mukti do now to bring him back?

Well, that is for the viewers to see in the next episode. We feel that upcoming episode is going to be one of the most intense episodes of the show.

