Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: Nyonika & Manik’s Dad Have A Connection, Will Mukti Get Married To Zubin?

    Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan is surely turning some heads with the mind blowing twist. Previous episode revealed the truth about Zubin. Although he tried to induce Mukti, but it seems that she isn't convinced. Will Mukti call off the wedding because of the truth or she will forgive Zubin and marry him anyway.

    In the upcoming episodes, Manik will get to know that his dad and Nyonika have a connection. How do they know each other?

    Zubin’s Truth Is Out!

    The highlight is that Zubin's truth is out and we all know that Zubin truly loves Mukti, but the question is how far is he willing to go for Mukti so that she forgives him for his devious past or will he just leave Mukti forever in the fear of not being able to convince her?

    Nyonika & Manik’s Dad Share A Past Love Life!

    Apart from this, Nyonika and Manik's dad share a past love life, will this change Manik's mind-set about love and relationships? Will this help Manik and Nandini to settle their differences? As we go forward, a lot of differences are cleared and the story gets a twist. Well, you will have to watch the episode to get the answers!

    Reincarnation Of MaNan - Lovers for Life

    Manik and Nandini have changed lives of youth ever since they have arrived, giving goals to every couple and spreading love across the globe. Little did we know that MaNik and Nandini were together even before this generation.

    Flashback Of MaNan’s Life!

    As per a source, fans would be seeing a flashback in the previous lives of MaNan. Was it the road trip that has bought this unexpected twist? Will this twist mark a new beginning for MaNan or it will just complicate things for them?

    Are Manik & Nandini Meant To Be With Each Other For Eternity

    Is this a hint from God that Manik and Nandini are meant to be with each other for eternity? Well, fans have to wait till Tuesday to find out!

