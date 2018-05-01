 »   »   » This Summer Ishq Is In The Pyaar With Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3

Kaisi Yeh Yariyaan 3 Poster

The poster was recently launched, which had collage of Parth and Niti's romantic and funny pictures with captions ‘We missed you too', ‘See you soon' and ‘Save the date 15.05.18'.

KYY 3 Telecast Date

Yes! With more love, more complexities, new characters and unexpected twists - VOOT Original Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3, produced by BBC Worldwide India, will go live on May 15, 2018.

Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor too, shared the poster and tagged the actors who are part of the show. She wrote, "Hello May🌸 What a start to this month.😍❤️ 15th May it is.. Love is in the Pyaar😇 Kaise Yeh Yaarian Season 3. Only on @voot. We need all your blessings🙏🏻 Super excited 💃🏻 (tagging names) And yes @stebinben is a big part of the show, Thankyou for making it so magical for all of us to perform.. 😍 Thankyou @ziaa_rrish for making all of us look so good! ❤️❤️" - (sic)

Parth Samthaan Injured His Right Foot

Recently, the team wrapped up the shoot. The actors have been sharing on the sets pictures. Apparently, Parth met with an accident and hurt his right foot. He had also shared the news on his Insta story. But the accident didn't hamper the shoot and he completed the last schedule. (Image Source: Voot)

KYY 3 Had A Blast

The team had a gala time while shooting for the show. It has to be seen as to how much the viewers will enjoy the show - will it be super hit like the first season? Well, we will have to wait to watch!

About KYY

The show highlights on the importance of friendship and other relationships - romance and family relations. The show is split into two seasons.

KYY Season 1 & 2

The first season focussed on how love becomes priority over friendship in Manik's life through Nandini that changed his life. On the other hand, the second season was more of an epilogue of the first - how each person's lives start to change and evolve.