English
 »   »   »  Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan: Fans Want Their Favourite Jodi Manik & Nandini Back; Demand For Season 4!

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan: Fans Want Their Favourite Jodi Manik & Nandini Back; Demand For Season 4!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Of the fans and for the fans, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan is one of the few young romances that has enjoyed a phenomenal fandom across the country. MaNan and their 'forever hamesha' love story left the viewers enthralled in its third season. The fans have now taken their love for the show to a whole new level by signing a petition on Change.Org. This petition demands the release of its subsequent 4th Season on VOOT with on screen couple - Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor.

    Take a look at the petition and what the lead actors have to say.

    Fans File Petition

    The petition read, "Hey KYY Family, We all know how much you all crave for another New Season of Our favourite show, Our KYY - so the sooner the efforts the better right? So What are you waiting for sign this petition and let the world and especially the makers know How Much Our Show is still is need for Many people... Your one sign can change many things and make the process faster and the result to be too beautiful to cherish forever...Humesha..." - (sic)

    Parth Feels It’s A Sweet Gesture

    We reached out to the duo on this petition and here's what they had to say. "I think this is a really sweet gesture by our fans and I am grateful for all the love and support they shower on us with each edition of the show," says Parth.

    Niti Feels Fans’ Love Inspires Her To Do Better Work

    Niti also commented saying, "The adulation we receive from our fans astounds me; I am thankful for all the times that they write to us and I am elated to hear that they want to know more about MaNan; this just inspires me to do better work."

    Niti Shares Throwback KYY 3 Videos

    A few days ago, Niti had shared a couple of throwback videos on her Instagram account. Tagging the actors of KYY 3, the actress wrote, "Smileeeeeee😄😄. Yes, we are aware of how obnoxious we are when we all are together.. and we don't care. #crazytimes#throwback#ky3." Well, along with fans (who enjoyed watching), actors too, had fun shooting for the show.

    Will We Get To Watch KYY 4?

    Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan received unparalled response on VOOT for its third season; what remains to be seen is whether the makers will now look at a Season 4! Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

    Hina Khan Trolled 'Hilariously' For Her Latest Airport Look; Fans Say 'RIP Fashion'!

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 0:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 17, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue