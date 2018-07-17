 »   »   »  Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan: Fans Want Their Favourite Jodi Manik & Nandini Back; Demand For Season 4!

Fans File Petition

The petition read, "Hey KYY Family, We all know how much you all crave for another New Season of Our favourite show, Our KYY - so the sooner the efforts the better right? So What are you waiting for sign this petition and let the world and especially the makers know How Much Our Show is still is need for Many people... Your one sign can change many things and make the process faster and the result to be too beautiful to cherish forever...Humesha..." - (sic)

Parth Feels It’s A Sweet Gesture

We reached out to the duo on this petition and here's what they had to say. "I think this is a really sweet gesture by our fans and I am grateful for all the love and support they shower on us with each edition of the show," says Parth.

Niti Feels Fans’ Love Inspires Her To Do Better Work

Niti also commented saying, "The adulation we receive from our fans astounds me; I am thankful for all the times that they write to us and I am elated to hear that they want to know more about MaNan; this just inspires me to do better work."

Niti Shares Throwback KYY 3 Videos

A few days ago, Niti had shared a couple of throwback videos on her Instagram account. Tagging the actors of KYY 3, the actress wrote, "Smileeeeeee😄😄. Yes, we are aware of how obnoxious we are when we all are together.. and we don't care. #crazytimes#throwback#ky3." Well, along with fans (who enjoyed watching), actors too, had fun shooting for the show.

Will We Get To Watch KYY 4?

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan received unparalled response on VOOT for its third season; what remains to be seen is whether the makers will now look at a Season 4! Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.