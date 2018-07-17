 »   »   »  Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan: Fans Want Their Favourite Jodi Manik & Nandini Back; Demand For Season 4!

Related Articles
- 5 Gen Y Questions That Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 Answers On Point!
- Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor & Others Bid Emotional Goodbye To The Audiences!
- Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: Nandini Gets To Know About Manik’s Parent’s Harsh Truth!
- Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: Nyonika & Manik’s Dad Have A Connection, Will Mukti Get Married To Zubin?
- Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: MaNan To Get Closer At Mukti’s Spinster Party; Zubin’s Past To Be Revealed!
- Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: MaNan Handcuffed At Mukti’s Unique Mehndi Event, Nandini To Propose Manik!
- Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: MaNan Returns With Their Magical Moments, Fans Are Loving Everything About KYY
- Parth Samthaan Says Controversies Made Him Stronger; Reveals How He & Niti Sorted Out Differences
- EXCLUSIVE! Niti Taylor Says Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Played A Major Role In Her Life!
- Exclusive! Kishwer Merchant Reveals Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 Is Going To Be Thrice The Fun & Drama!
- Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 Promo Is Here & Fans Can’t Keep Calm!
- This Summer Ishq Is In The Pyaar With Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3
Of the fans and for the fans, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan is one of the few young romances that has enjoyed a phenomenal fandom across the country. MaNan and their 'forever hamesha' love story left the viewers enthralled in its third season. The fans have now taken their love for the show to a whole new level by signing a petition on Change.Org. This petition demands the release of its subsequent 4th Season on VOOT with on screen couple - Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor.
Take a look at the petition and what the lead actors have to say.
Fans File Petition
The petition read, "Hey KYY Family, We all know how much you all crave for another New Season of Our favourite show, Our KYY - so the sooner the efforts the better right? So What are you waiting for sign this petition and let the world and especially the makers know How Much Our Show is still is need for Many people... Your one sign can change many things and make the process faster and the result to be too beautiful to cherish forever...Humesha..." - (sic)
Parth Feels It’s A Sweet Gesture
We reached out to the duo on this petition and here's what they had to say. "I think this is a really sweet gesture by our fans and I am grateful for all the love and support they shower on us with each edition of the show," says Parth.
Niti Feels Fans’ Love Inspires Her To Do Better Work
Niti also commented saying, "The adulation we receive from our fans astounds me; I am thankful for all the times that they write to us and I am elated to hear that they want to know more about MaNan; this just inspires me to do better work."
Niti Shares Throwback KYY 3 Videos
A few days ago, Niti had shared a couple of throwback videos on her Instagram account. Tagging the actors of KYY 3, the actress wrote, "Smileeeeeee😄😄. Yes, we are aware of how obnoxious we are when we all are together.. and we don't care. #crazytimes#throwback#ky3." Well, along with fans (who enjoyed watching), actors too, had fun shooting for the show.
Will We Get To Watch KYY 4?
Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan received unparalled response on VOOT for its third season; what remains to be seen is whether the makers will now look at a Season 4! Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.
Hina Khan Trolled 'Hilariously' For Her Latest Airport Look; Fans Say 'RIP Fashion'!