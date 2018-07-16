 »   »   »  Kalki Koechlin Might Play ‘Mahadayaan’ In Gul Khan’s Nazar!

After Ekta Kapoor, now Gul Khan is all set to take over the small screen with her upcoming supernatural fantasy show, Nazar. The promo of the show has been aired on television screen already. The show is about the dark energies of a 'daayan' and how they affect lives. Recently, there were reports that former Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa has bagged the titular role. Apparently, Mona will be seen playing the role of the main antagonist, a 'dayaan' on the show!

Now, there are reports that the Bollywood actress, Kalki Koechlin has been approached for the show. It has to be recalled that the actress had played the role of dayaan (Diana Daayan) in the film, Ek Thi Daayan!

According to DNA report, Kalki might play the role of 'mahadayaan' on the show. A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Kalki played one of the lead roles in the film Ek Thi Daayan. So, the makers feel it will be apt to begin the serial with her. They want her to play the mahadayaan, who rules their world. It is a five-minute cameo and they are already in talks with her."

Well, if Kalki gives a nod, then Nazar will mark her television debut.

Coming back to the show, according to Tellychakkar's report, "Monalisa's character's girl child (Niyati) being taken care of her grandparents along with a flashback story of how Monalisa's character turned a 'daayan'. Nazar will then progress to showing the journey of Niyati's character's drawbacks of being a daayan's child."

Apart from Monalisa, Jaana Na Dil Se Door actress, Smita Bansal, Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani have been roped in to the play lead roles on the show. Apparently, Harsh will be seen as a half human-half devil on the show. Nazar might replace Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai on Star Plus!

Sachin Shroff & Juhi Parmar Divorce: Sachin Has Given Double The Amount That Juhi Had Agreed On!