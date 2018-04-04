 »   »   » Kamaal R Khan Aka KRK Claims He Has Stage III Stomach Cancer; Will Be Alive For 1-2 Years!

Kamaal R Khan Claims He Has Stomach Cancer

The statement reads, "It's confirm that I have stomach cancer on 3rd stage, hence I will be alive for 1-2 years more. Now I won't entertain anybody's call who will try to make me feel that I am going to die soon." -(sic)

KRK Does Not Want Anybody’s Sympathy!

"I don't want to live with anybody's sympathy even for a day. I will appreciate those people, who will continue to abuse me, hate me or love me like before only, and like a normal person only." -(sic)

The Actor Is Sad That he Won’t Be Able To Work With Amitabh Bachchan

"I am only sad for my two wishes, which I will not be able to fulfill. 1) I wanted to make an A grade film as a producer. (2) I wanted to work with Amitabh Bachchan ji in a film or produce a film with him. These Both of my wishes will die with me forever." -(sic)

KRK Wants To Spend Time With His Family

KRK's statement said, "Now I would love to spend my all time with my lovely family. Love you all, whether you hate me or love me. KRK." (sic)

Kamaal R Khan

Kamaal R Khan has been in the news for his controversial tweets and statements against Bollywood celebrities. He started his career in 2008 with the film Deshdrodhi. He also played a small role in Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor's film Ek Villain.