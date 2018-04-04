 »   »   » Kamaal R Khan Aka KRK Claims He Has Stage III Stomach Cancer; Will Be Alive For 1-2 Years!

Related Articles
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, shocked everyone by attempting suicide last year (November 2017). Now, the actor has shocked everyone with yet another news!
KRK has reportedly been diagnosed with stage 3 stomach cancer! A press release of KRK about his health has been shared through a verified Twitter handle by the name of KRKBOXOFFICE.
Kamaal R Khan Claims He Has Stomach Cancer
The statement reads, "It's confirm that I have stomach cancer on 3rd stage, hence I will be alive for 1-2 years more. Now I won't entertain anybody's call who will try to make me feel that I am going to die soon." -(sic)
KRK Does Not Want Anybody’s Sympathy!
"I don't want to live with anybody's sympathy even for a day. I will appreciate those people, who will continue to abuse me, hate me or love me like before only, and like a normal person only." -(sic)
The Actor Is Sad That he Won’t Be Able To Work With Amitabh Bachchan
"I am only sad for my two wishes, which I will not be able to fulfill. 1) I wanted to make an A grade film as a producer. (2) I wanted to work with Amitabh Bachchan ji in a film or produce a film with him. These Both of my wishes will die with me forever." -(sic)
KRK Wants To Spend Time With His Family
KRK's statement said, "Now I would love to spend my all time with my lovely family. Love you all, whether you hate me or love me. KRK." (sic)
Kamaal R Khan
Kamaal R Khan has been in the news for his controversial tweets and statements against Bollywood celebrities. He started his career in 2008 with the film Deshdrodhi. He also played a small role in Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor's film Ek Villain.
Recently, KRK grabbed headlines as his Twitter account was suspended once he revealed Aamir Khan's film Secret Superstar's climax.
