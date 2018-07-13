 »   »   »  Kamal Haasan To Share Frame With Salman Khan For The First Time; Thanks To Dus Ka Dum 3!

Related Articles
Dus Ka Dum 3 has been hitting the headlines since the beginning as Salman Khan returned as the host after nine years. The show was launched with much hype and the makers had a lot of hope on the show! But it didn't garner the expected TRPs and failed to impress the viewers. Recently, there were reports that the show would be replaced by Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10! But before the show ends, we have some good news for the viewers!
According to Mid-day report, Kamal Haasan will share screen space with Salman Khan for the first time. Yes, the two biggest stars of the film industry will be coming together for a special episode on Dus Ka Dum 3!
Kamal Haasan To Appear On Salman’s Dus Ka Dum!
According to the leading daily's report, "Despite having a hectic schedule lined up next week, Haasan made sure that he squeezed a day out to film for Khan's show."
Kamal Haasan To Promote Vishwaroopam 2 On Salman’s Show
A source was quoted as saying, "Haasan is currently juggling his film promotions with the duties of his newly formed political party. However, when the film's publicity team started toying with the idea of him making an appearance on Dus Ka Dum 3, he immediately agreed."
The South Superstar Might Also Head To Salman’s House!
It is being said that Kamal Haasan will fly down to Mumbai on Monday (July 16, 2018) and head straight to the sets. The report also suggests that if time permits, the superstar might also head to Salman's house after the shoot wraps up!
Kamal Haasan & Salman Khan Share A Warm Rapport
Kamal Haasan and Salman have shared a good rapport over the years! It has to be recalled that Salman Khan had supported Kamal Hassan when the actor's film, Vishwaroopam was banned in Tamil Nadu in 2013. Salman had even requested the fans to watch the film! He had also attended special screening of the film hosted by Haasan in Mumbai.
Earlier, Kamal Haasan (who is hosting the Tamil version of reality show, Bigg Boss) had also credited Salman for inspiring him to host the reality show.
