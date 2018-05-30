 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Rumour Has It! Kapil Sharma Approached For The Show!

Kapil Sharma has been surrounded with a lot of controversies. The actor-comedian was recently in news for taking legal action against his ex-managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes, and a journalist. It was also said that the actor is suffering from depression.

Post the controversy, his new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, which aired three episodes, also went off air. The actor promised back that he will be back with a bang after a break.

Now it is being said that the actor has been approached for the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 12. It has to be recalled that the makers are trying to rope in controversial contestants and Kapil Sharma is apt for the show!

Many celebrities accept to come on the show to clarify the controversies surrounding them. Shilpa SHinde is perfect example for the same. The actress, who was surrounded with a lot of controversies regarding her show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, was roped in for the show. She also succeeded in winning hearts. She also bagged the Bigg Boss 11 trophy.

Although there is no confirmation from the actor comedian, it is a good chance and the show is a big platform for clarify the controversies surrounding him.