 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Rumour Has It! Kapil Sharma Approached For The Show!

Colors' popular controversial reality show, Bigg Boss has entertained the viewers for 11 seasons. Bigg Boss 11, which was hosted by Salman Khan, has been one of the successful seasons.
This time too, the makers have roped in Salman as the host and are planning something big for the viewers. The upcoming season is especially in news regarding the format and the contestants' list.
Kapil Sharma Approached For The Show
The makers are trying to rope in controversial contestants to make the show interesting. It is being said that Kapil Sharma, who is surrounded with a lot of controversies, has been approached for the show.
Kapil Sharma Controversy
Recently, the actor-comedian was recently in news for taking legal action against his ex-managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes, and a journalist. It was also said that the actor is suffering from depression.
Kapil Is On A Break!
Post the controversy, his new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, which aired three episodes, also went off air. Currently, the actress is getting treated for depression. He is on a break. The actor had also promised back that he will be back with a bang after a break.
For Commoners, It Is A Jackpot
The commoners, who participated on the show, Nitibha Kaul, Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gujjar, Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi Kalra, Sapna Choudhary, Arshi Khan are busy these days (after their Bigg Boss stint).
Why Celebrities Agree To Participate On The Show?
Well, let us tell you that many celebrities agree to participate to clarify the controversies surrounding them. It is also big platform for commoners as well as (less-known) celebrities as they might bag big projects.
Shilpa, Hina & Vikas
Also, Shilpa Shinde, who was surrounded with a lot of controversies regarding her show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, succeeded in winning hearts. Hina Khan, who was already popular, is going places now! The producer, Vikas Gupta, who was known to few of them, became favourite of many post his Bigg Boss stint.
Will Kapil Do The Show?
It won't be wrong if we say that Bigg Boss is one of the platforms for the celebrities to come out clean. Although there is no confirmation from Kapil, it is a good chance for him to clarify many things! But, since the actor is suffering from depression, we are not sure that the actor-comedian might participate on the show! Because the show needs a lot of patience!
Nia Sharma Denies Being Approached For Bigg Boss 12
Apart from Kapil Sharma, it was also said that Nia Sharma was approached for the show. But the actress denied the reports. She told Spotboye, "They haven't approached me and to be frank, this rumour crops up every year. So now, I don't feel like reacting to it."
Auditions Of Bigg Boss 12 Have Started!
Meanwhile, the auditions of the Bigg Boss 12 have already started. This time, commoners are invited and the twist is the makers are looking for jodis.
