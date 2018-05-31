 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Rumour Has It! Kapil Sharma Approached For The Show!

Colors' popular controversial reality show, Bigg Boss has entertained the viewers for 11 seasons. Bigg Boss 11, which was hosted by Salman Khan, has been one of the successful seasons.

This time too, the makers have roped in Salman as the host and are planning something big for the viewers.

The makers are trying to rope in controversial contestants to make the show interesting. It is being said that Kapil Sharma, who is surrounded with a lot of controversies, has been approached for the show.

Recently, the actor-comedian was recently in news for taking legal action against his ex-managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes, and a journalist. It was also said that the actor is suffering from depression.

Post the controversy, his new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, which aired three episodes, also went off air. The actor promised back that he will be back with a bang after a break.

Now it is being said that the actor has been approached for the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 12. It has to be recalled that the makers are trying to rope in controversial contestants and Kapil Sharma is apt for the show!

Well, let us tell you that many celebrities agree to come on the show to clarify the controversies surrounding them. It is also big platform for commoners as well as (less-known) celebrities as they might bag big projects.

The commoners, who participated on the show, Nitibha Kaul, Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gujjar, Sapna Choudhary, Arshi Khan are busy these days (after their Bigg Boss stint).

Also, Shilpa Shinde, who was surrounded with a lot of controversies regarding her show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, succeeded in winning hearts. Hina Khan, who was already popular, is going places now!

We must say that Bigg Boss is one of the platform for the celebrities to come out clean. Although there is no confirmation from the actor comedian, it is a good chance for Kapil Sharma. But, since the actor is suffering from depression, we are not sure that the actor-comedian might participate on the show!

Meanwhile, the auditions of the Bigg Boss 12 have already started. This time, commoners are invited and the twist is the makers are looking for jodis.