 »   »   » Kapil Sharma’s Friend Rajiev Dhingra Makes Shocking Revelations; Says Preeti Vowed To Destroy Kapil!

Kapil’s Controversies

Yet again, Kapil and Sunil got into (fight) a war of words on Twitter. It was said that to avoid unpleasant questions, Kapil and the makers/channel cancelled the press conference!

FTWKS Received Negative Reviews

His new show too received negative reviews. Just like in The Kapil Sharma Show, a few shootings of the new show, FTWKS, were also cancelled. (Kapil's film, Firangi had also bombed at the box office.) It was said that Kapil was fighting depression again because of failures.

Kapil Abusive Tweets

Bang! Came another controversy! Kapil tweeted abusive messages defending Bollywood actor Salman Khan. He also blamed and abused the system and media. He later claimed his account was hacked.

The Comedian Abused A Journalist

Soon, this message too was deleted and another message was posted in which he abused a journalist. According to the report published on Spotboye, Kapil called the editor of the news portal over the phone and abused him.

Kapil Filed Harassment Case Against Preeti, Who Made Shocking Revelations!

Kapil has filed a harassment case against his ex-managers Preeti, Neeti and the journalist. The copies of the statement were shared on his Twitter account. In interviews, Preeti made shocking revelations. She said that Kapil's girlfriend, Ginni didn't allow him to work with them. She opened up about her relationship with Kapil (that she had in the past) and was concerned about Kapil's health.

Rajiev Dhingra Claims Preeti & Neeti Are Responsible For Kapil’s Plight!

Now, Kapil's close friend, Rajiev Dhingra, who was also associated with Comedy Nights With Kapil and the director of Firangi, claimed that Preeti and Neeti were responsible for Kapil's this condition!

"Preeti Is Responsible For Driving Kapil Into Depression!"

Rajiev was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "Kapil and I come from a small town of Punjab, we are not manipulative like these girls. Preeti is responsible for driving Kapil into depression, she harassed me as well and tried to instigate him against me."

Preeti Vowed To Destroy Kapil!

"As soon as she learnt that he was marrying his girlfriend Ginni (Chatrath), she vowed to destroy him and turn his friends against him. All the controversies in Kapil's life happened only in the last one year after Preeti vowed to destroy him."

‘Kapil Is A Star & Deserves Someone Better Than Ginni!’

Rajiev further revealed that Kapil and Ginni have been dating since they lived in Jalandhar. Bharti Singh informed Preeti about Ginni. He added, "She would tell him that he is a star and deserves someone better than Ginni, a small-town girl."

Kapil’s Mother Too Is Unwell!

He further added that Sunil Grover was also used as a pawn for this purpose, "We friends have been trying to help Kapil stay positive. Rajiev further told the leading daily, "Not only is he unwell, even his mother isn't keeping well and we are afraid he will harm himself. Preeti forced herself into the show and into his life."

"Preeti Is Misusing Kapil’s Weakness!"

"He is an emotional man, she is misusing his weakness. She threatened me saying Kapil and I are not from Mumbai and she will get us thrown out of the industry. Now, Kapil feels he has lost everything he earned over the years."