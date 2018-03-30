 »   »   » Kapil Sharma’s Close Friend REVEALS What’s Wrong With The Comedian & Why He Cancelled The Shoot!

Related Articles
- Did Sony TV Incur A Loss Of Rs 30 Lakhs Because Of Kapil Sharma?
- Is Sony TV Taking A Risk By Bringing Kapil Sharma Back?
- Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Did Kapil Sharma Cancel ‘Hichki’ Rani Mukherjee’s Shoot?
- Sunil Grover Shares A Picture Selling Vegetables; Is He Taking An Indirect Dig At Kapil Sharma?
- Kapil Sharma Makes A Zabardast Comeback In His New Game Show!
- Kapil Sharma’s New Show: Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani Were Never Scheduled To Shoot!
- Dus Ka Dum: What Took Them So Long To Be Back & Why The Makers Chose Salman Khan As The Host?
- Bharti Singh Is Happy About Kapil’s Return; Doesn’t Want To Talk About Kapil & Sunil Twitter War
- Kapil Sharma’s New Show Press Conference Gets Cancelled: Did Kapil Cancel It Due To Sunil?
- Sunil Grover & Kapil Sharma Twitter War: Sunil’s Reaction Was Genuine; Worried About Kapil’s Health!
- WHAT’S GOING ON! Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover’s Twitter War Gets DIRTIER!
- FTWKS: Kapil Sharma Thanks Ajay Devgn For Being His Guest; Sunil Grover Says He Wasn’t Approached!
- Bigg Boss 11: Aiyaary’s Sidharth Malhotra & Manoj Bajpai Join Salman; Housemates Count The Votes!
Kapil Sharma and his new game show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, are in news since its inception. The show's new concept has not been received well by the audiences and looks like Kapil is disappointed with the same.
There were reports that actor-comedian cancelled Hichki actress, Rani Mukherjee's shoot after making her wait for hours. But a few other reports suggested that Kapil had informed (about shoot cancellation) the team beforehand.
Did Sony Incur Huge Loss As Kapil Cancelled A Shoot?
It was even said that Sony TV has incurred a huge loss (Rs 30-35 Lakhs) as Kapil cancelled a shoot. But a source revealed to the entertainment portal that the figure quoted is highly exaggerated!
Kapil’s Close Friend Reveals
Now, a close friend of Kapil has come out in open to reveal as to why Kapil cancelled the shoot. Bollywoodhungama quoted Kapil Sharma's close friend as saying, "When he didn't turn up for the shoot we tried calling him frantically."
Why Kapil Cancelled The Shoot?
Kapil's friend added, "His phones were off. Finally, we got through on his girlfriend Ginny's number to ask kya hua? His reply, ‘Kuch bhi nahin. Jee nahin karta hai.' And that's it."
‘Jee Nahin Karta’ Is Kapil’s Answer!
Apparently, Sony TV is upset over the losses, while the guest Rani Mukherjee was more concerned about Kapil's mental health. When asked about what Kapil's problem was, his friend revealed that the comedian's answer is always, "Jee nahin karta!"
Kapil’s Close Friend Adds
Kapil's close friend was quoted as saying, "The answer is only this. ‘Jee nahin karta'. I don't feel like it. How does one tackle this? We don't know. We've tried everything."
Did Kapil Consult His Guru To Overcome Depression?
It seems Kapil has also consulted his spiritual Guru as well as a renowned psychotherapist for answers to his depression. But his problem remained unresolved!
Kapil Is Facing Serious Problems Because Of His Relationship With A Colleague!
Apparently, Kapil Sharma is also facing a serious problem because of his relationship with a co-worker and a colleague who has Kapil completely in her thrall!
‘He Can’t Get Her Out Of His Mind’
The friend was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "He can't get her out of his mind, although she's very harmful to his life and career. We've even told him to get her back in his life if that pulls him out of his depression. We just want him to get well again at any cost."
Sumona Chakravarti To Join Kapil’s Team To Save The Show?
We had also recently reported that Sumona Chakravarti will be joining Kapil's team. A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Team Kapil feels that people are missing the old chemistry between Kapil and Sumona and so she has been offered the show."
FTWKS Gets Ads
Meanwhile, there are reports that Sony TV had a clutch of (about 14) brands (family brands) on board for Family Time With Kapil Sharma (which brings families together), on the opening day!
Comedian Siddharth Sagar Finally Comes Out In Open; Reveals His Family Mentally Harassed Him!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.