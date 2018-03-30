 »   »   » Kapil Sharma’s Close Friend REVEALS What’s Wrong With The Comedian & Why He Cancelled The Shoot!

Did Sony Incur Huge Loss As Kapil Cancelled A Shoot?

It was even said that Sony TV has incurred a huge loss (Rs 30-35 Lakhs) as Kapil cancelled a shoot. But a source revealed to the entertainment portal that the figure quoted is highly exaggerated!

Kapil’s Close Friend Reveals

Now, a close friend of Kapil has come out in open to reveal as to why Kapil cancelled the shoot. Bollywoodhungama quoted Kapil Sharma's close friend as saying, "When he didn't turn up for the shoot we tried calling him frantically."

Why Kapil Cancelled The Shoot?

Kapil's friend added, "His phones were off. Finally, we got through on his girlfriend Ginny's number to ask kya hua? His reply, ‘Kuch bhi nahin. Jee nahin karta hai.' And that's it."

‘Jee Nahin Karta’ Is Kapil’s Answer!

Apparently, Sony TV is upset over the losses, while the guest Rani Mukherjee was more concerned about Kapil's mental health. When asked about what Kapil's problem was, his friend revealed that the comedian's answer is always, "Jee nahin karta!"

Kapil’s Close Friend Adds

Kapil's close friend was quoted as saying, "The answer is only this. ‘Jee nahin karta'. I don't feel like it. How does one tackle this? We don't know. We've tried everything."

Did Kapil Consult His Guru To Overcome Depression?

It seems Kapil has also consulted his spiritual Guru as well as a renowned psychotherapist for answers to his depression. But his problem remained unresolved!

Kapil Is Facing Serious Problems Because Of His Relationship With A Colleague!

Apparently, Kapil Sharma is also facing a serious problem because of his relationship with a co-worker and a colleague who has Kapil completely in her thrall!

‘He Can’t Get Her Out Of His Mind’

The friend was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "He can't get her out of his mind, although she's very harmful to his life and career. We've even told him to get her back in his life if that pulls him out of his depression. We just want him to get well again at any cost."

Sumona Chakravarti To Join Kapil’s Team To Save The Show?

We had also recently reported that Sumona Chakravarti will be joining Kapil's team. A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Team Kapil feels that people are missing the old chemistry between Kapil and Sumona and so she has been offered the show."

FTWKS Gets Ads

Meanwhile, there are reports that Sony TV had a clutch of (about 14) brands (family brands) on board for Family Time With Kapil Sharma (which brings families together), on the opening day!