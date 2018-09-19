 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma’s Comeback: Bharti Says Kapil Is Working On A Lot Of Things!

Related Articles
Kapil Sharma has been in the news since a long time. Following a mid-air spat with comedian Sunil Grover and Twitter rant, Kapil vanished from small screen. His new show on Sony TV, Family Time With Kapil Sharma also went off air! After a long gap, he was spotted at a grocery shop in Amsterdam and fans were shocked with his reverse transformation. He was later seen spending time with his family during Raksha Bandan. He was also spotted jogging in blue track pants on beach, in Mumbai. The actor is on the road to recovery and is determined to get back in shape.
Recently, in a statement, he had revealed that his health was not in a good condition for a lot of reasons. But now, he has started taking care of his health and is also recovering. He also added that he had been on a small vacation and spent quality time with his family members, which has helped him in the recovery. Bharti Singh, who is quite close to the actor, revealed a few things about Kapil!
Bharti Is In Touch With Kapil
She was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am very much in touch with Kapil Sharma, I always was! Kehte hai na bura samay hamesha ke liye nahi rehta and raat bhi chali jaati, so ab Kapil Sharma ki bhi subah aa gayi hai."
Kapil Is Working On A Lot Of Things!
"He is working on a lot of things and bahut jaldi he will be back and I am sure I too will be a part of that. When that problem with Kapil had happened, I did call him and he told me that he just wanted to stay alone for some time and I respected his decision at that time. He told me that he will make a comeback."
“Main, Kapil & Krushna Are All Set To Come Back Together”
"He is now back and he is also doing gym and yoga and in fact, he called me to his house and told me that we should do something together. Main, Kapil and Krushna are all set to come back together. And I want that there should be a comedy show on every channel as it really helps people a lot in their stressful lives."
Kapil Practices Yoga
Recently, Kapil had even shared a picture of a yoga centre and wrote, "There is nothing like starting ur day with yoga in the lap of nature. #yoga #meditation #pranayama ओम् नमः शिवाय 🙏" - (sic)
Kapil To Shoot For The Promos Of His New Show On September 25!
As soon as he tweeted the picture, his fans started pouring in wishes and added that they are excited about his comeback. If reports are to be believed the comedian will be shooting for the promos of his new show on September 25, 2018.
Bharti’s New Show
Meanwhile, there are also reports that Bharti and Harsh are coming up with a new show, which will be a chat show titled Bharti Ka Show- Ana Hi Padega. The show will be airing on Tata Sky. Apparently, a few of Bharti's Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestants have already shot for the episodes.
Well, we are eagerly waiting for Bharti and Kapil's comeback, what about you? Hit the comment box to share your views.
