 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Controversy: Here’s What Neha Pendse & Hansal Mehta Have To Say

Kapil Abuses A Journalist

The journalist (Vicky Lalwani) also claimed that he called and abused him and said that his daughter wants to sleep with him! He was quoted by ANI as saying, "This gave me a shock. This was the worst slang I have ever heard."

The Journalist Says

He further added, "From around 4:30 we started noticing that Kapil Sharma was tweeting against SoptboyE and me. Talking all rubbish and irrelevant. Apparently, he was upset with our story on making Rani Mukherjee wait during the shoot and then cancelling it. We just reported the truth."

The Journalist To File Complaint

Apparently, Vicky will file the complaint against Kapil for abusing and threatening him. The journalist added, "We have enough proof to support our argument. He lashed out at my family."

Kapil Files Harassment Case Against The Journalist

On the other hand, Kapil has filed harassment case against his ex-managers Preeti, Neeti and the journalist. The copies of the statement were shared on his Twitter account.

Hansal Mehta Reacts

Following the release of a private phone call between Kapil and a journalist, the film-maker, Hansal Mehta feels that both parties are at the fault.

Hansal Feels Both Parties Are At The Fault

Hansal tweeted, "Kapil Sharma's language with the journalist was despicable but also a sad reflection of his possible state of mind. The journalist in question is no ethical saint either. He has harassed many people, spun many malicious stories & has created stories with his misleading questions." - (sic)

Neha Pendse Reacts

When his Family Time With Kapil Sharma co-actress, Neha Pendse about Kapil Sharma and his abusive tweets, she told TOI, "I have had some really good time with Kapil. Yes, he does take time to open up but I have never seen him unhappy. I really don't know why has he been put into negative light."

It’s A Treat To Work With Kapil

She added, "At least on set, he is nothing of that sort. He is very happy otherwise and it's a treat to work with him. Moreover, I do not know what has happened with him on Twitter in depth."

‘No One Knows The Truth To The Story’

"I agree the tweets were abusive but now no one knows the truth to the story. Whether it was all true or fabricated for whatever purpose. Also, we have a tendency of looking just at the reaction of an instigation."

‘Why Do We Neglect The Instigation In The First Place?’

She further added, "Why do we neglect the instigation in the first place, why not see what has led one to do something of that sort. People are just pointing at the man and not looking at the reason that's pushed him so much. But as I said, I do not know about the latest update of his Twitter controversy so can't comment much on that."

Kapil Is A Genuine Person

Neha says that Kapil is a genuine person, "All that I have seen and been with Kapil, I have realised how true and genuine he is to his work. He was in fact doing the best of his job. Also practically speaking, he was all perfect with me, so why would I want to unwantedly dig in his life."

Kapil Sharma’s New Show Suffers

Meanwhile, because of all these, his new show's shooting has been affected. It was said that the channel might air the show's previous episodes. Now, it is being said that the channel will rerun The Kapil Sharma Show's old episodes.