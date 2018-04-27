 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Controversy: No Evidences For Kapil’s Claims, Is The Comedian In Rehab Centre?

Kapil Sharma’s New Show

Post this incident, many things were said against Kapil. Even his new game show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, was put on hold for a month. Later, Kapil clarified about things which were said against him and revealed that they are revamping his new game show and Sony TV is with him.

Family Time With Kapil Sharma Goes Off Air!

Later, came another report saying Kapil wanted some ‘me time' to recuperate, and his show is going off air! Kapil had also promised that he will return to entertain his fans soon. He also revealed, "There is a lot in the pipeline and lot of new exciting projects which he will talk about soon."

No Arrests Have Been Made

Now, it is being said that the charges levelled by Sharma did not match with the statements given by his former and current employees. So no arrests have been made so far.

No Evidences Support Kapil’s Claims

According to Asian Age report, "Police sources said that when they recorded the statements of the people connected to Sharma's employees, they said that the former managers of the comedian, who were named in the complaint, shared a cordial relationship."

No Progress In The Case

Subhash Khan-vilkar, senior police inspector of Oshiwara police station was quoted by the portal as saying, "Sharma's allegations have not been verified in the statements recorded, and hence there is no progress in the case."

Is Kapil Travelling Or In A Rehab?

Also recently, there were reports that Kapil is travelling. He cannot be reached as his phones are off and he is not in a mood to meet anyone. But according to sources, the comedian is in rehab centre that is located somewhere outside Mumbai.

Kapil’s Team Says That The Comedian Is Travelling!

But there are no official statement regarding the same. When News18 tried to get in touch with Kapil's team, they said Kapil is not in any rehab centre, and he is travelling.