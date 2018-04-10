 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Controversy: Preeti Simoes Wants To Help Kapil; Says She Would Leave Once He Is Fine!

Preeti Reveals Why Kapil Is Unhappy

Many of them feel Kapil is in depression as negative stories on him are being written. Regarding the same, she told the leading daily that the negative stories will never affect Kapil as he is in the industry for more than 10 years and he has seen a lot of things. She believes that he is not happy with the way things are going in his personal and professional life.

Firangi Was Kapil’s Dream Project

She added, "Firangi was his dream project and he was shattered when it did not do well. Will you blame me for it? If I would have been with him in this situation, I would have motivated him with positive things and kept him busy with work."

Preeti Feels Kapil Hasn’t Tweeted Abusive Messages

She also feels that Kapil hasn't tweeted those abusive messages, and even if he had, she doesn't hold any grudge against him as she knows what he going through right now. A lot of negative things have been said against Preeti as well, regarding the same, she says that she had expected it as she has been clarifying the allegations made on her.

Preeti Wants To Help Kapil!

Preeti further added that she doesn't mind going back to Kapil as he is more important than anything else. She would set things right and be leave him once he is fine!

Did Kapil’s Family Members Call Preeti For Help?

She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Since the time all this news has come out everyone is asking me if I have got a call from any of his family members or close friends to take over his life and I have replied to saying no."

Kapil Is More Important For Preeti Than Anything Else!

"I am not in a race as to who can take better care of Kapil, it is not a competition. If I get a call, I will leave aside everything and go to him. Because for me that person is more important than anything else. Now the matter is no more about ego, heartbreak it is about someone's life which is diminishing slowly."

‘I Will Leave Once He Is Fine’

"I request them if they feel that they can take my help, even if in a professional wa, please tell me, I will come. I am telling them, please if they even want to use me for Kapil's well being I am ready for that as well. I will leave once he is fine."

Preeti’s Family & Friends Stand By Her In This Difficult Time!

She added that these negative stuffs do disturbs her but her family and friends are with her, "All these negative stuff that is happening it disturbs me as well but I am not blaming anyone around. Because I have a strong support system, my Nani has especially come down from Chandigarh to be with as she knows about my past with Kapil. My friends from the industry, the cast of my show, everyone is standing by me during this difficult time."

Why This Controversy Happened On The Day Of Her New Show Launch?

She further added, "I am being blamed for ruining Kapil's reputation but what about me? Even I can raise questions as to why this controversy happened on the day of my new show launch."

Was It To Divert her Attention From The New Show?

"Was it purposely done to take away all the attention from my new show? I can say that but I am not claiming it. People close to Kapil (his friend circle) are feeling restless because they tried every bit to pull me down but I am only going stronger."

All Are Worried About Kapil!

She added that all his co-actors, Sunil, Ali and others are shocked with the recent turn of events as they know that Kapil can't tweet something like this. She added, "We all are worried about him be it Sunil, Ali bhai, Shilpa. In fact, I got a voice note from Shilpa where she has told me that I should stop justifying myself as things will get more dirty. So this is going to be my last media interview."