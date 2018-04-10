 »   »   » Shilpa Shinde Has A Message for Kapil Sharma; Bharti Singh Suggests Kapil To Take A Break!

Shilpa & Bharti’s Suggestions For Kapil

In her message, Shilpa asked the media and fans to respect Kapil and give him some space to solve the matter internally. Even comedienne Bharti Singh echoed the same.

Shilpa Has A Message For Kapil, His Team and Fans!

She took to Instagram, "A sincere request to Kapilji, his corporate team and his entire fan family. At present the entire team of Preeti & Neeti along with me is extremely busy & equally stressed with the new venture in hand." - (sic)

‘Let's Give Space To Each Other’

"But they are equally worried for Kapilji and his well being.. they all want him to get back soon..am sure the teams will come together soon.. Let's give space to each other in this tough time and resolve the issues internally rather than resorting to SM." - (sic)

‘Current Phase Is Hard But Not Permanent!’

"Please understand that even though the current phase is little hard, it is certainly not permanent and time will heal everything. Praying almighty God to end everything on happy note.. As we know ZINGOGI KI YAHI REET HAIN ,HAAR KE BAAD HI JEET HAIN!!! Let the peace prevail..." - (sic)

Bharti Is Upset With The Happenings!

Bharti was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "What is happening with Kapil is very depressing. It breaks my heart to see a man who made us all laugh so much down and out like this."

Bharti Prays Kapil Comes Out Of This Ordeal Soon!

She further added, "But that is the reality, a man who makes everyone smile around him, is a sad soul within. I really pray that he comes out of this ordeal soon." The comedienne also requested colleagues and media to give Kapil some privacy for recovery. She further added that Kapil needs a long break and relax.

‘Kapil Should Take A Long Break & Relax!’

She told the entertainment portal, "He is a very polite person and we don't know what is happening right now. I just want him to take a long break. Kapil Bhai, should relax now. He needs a long vacation in a place where he has no pressure."

‘He Is Better Than The Best’

"He should get back only when he feels like it. Our best wishes are always with him. And trust me, no one can beat Kapil when he is in full form. He is better than the best."