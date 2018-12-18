 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma Donates Excess Food From His Wedding To An NGO!

Kapil Sharma got married to Ginni Chatrath as per Hindu ritual on December 12 in Ginni's home-town Jalandhar. The actor-comedian also got married in Amritsar in Gurudwara as per Sikh ritual on the next day. On December 14, the couple hosted a grand reception at Amritsar. The couple will also be hosting a grand reception for industry friends on December 24. Many might not be aware that the actor has donated all the excess food from his wedding to an NGO! We must say that the actor is indeed setting an example for others to follow by donating excess food!

According to sources, when the NGO got to know about Kapil's big fat Punjabi wedding, the officials approached him. As per TOI report, the comedian has donated all the excess food from his wedding to an NGO, which distributes it to the lesser-privileged people in Jalandhar, Amritsar and nearby cities.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "When they told Kapil about their cause, he said yes without thinking twice. He told them to take the food from all his functions including the reception in Amritsar and distribute it."

The founder of the NGO was quoted as saying, "Mr Kapil is setting an example for others to follow by donating excess food from his big day. This will surely create a much-needed awareness for the cause and will motivate others to follow suit."

"The thought of the NGO was born in a wedding, and seeing Kapil donate all extra food to people instead of letting it go to waste is heartening. I am pleased to see him that the person who makes the India country smile and laugh took this opportunity to make others in need smile too. Respect. I hope Kapil's act wakes up the country to not waste food and donate extra from weddings."

Post wedding festivities, the actor will be back to work! Recently, the short promo of The Kapil Sharma Show 2 was released. Now the channel has revealed the on air date of the show! Yes, the show will be premiered on December 29. The promo of the show which featured Kapil and Kiku was revealed by the makers. The guests of the show are Simmba actors - Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh, along with the producer of the show Rohit Shetty.

