 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Files Harassment Case Against His Ex-Managers Preeti, Neeti & A Journalist!

Kapil Abuses A Journalist!

But soon, this message was also deleted. There was also a tweet which said his account was not hacked. Kapil again tweeted, ‘Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha'! And abused a journalist by calling him ‘kutte bikaayu'.

Kapil's Tweet

His tweet read, "Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is kutte bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless." - (sic)

Kapil Files Harassment Case Against His Ex-Managers & A Journalist!

Now, the actor-comedian has filed harassment case against his ex-managers - Preeti and Neeti, and against a journalist (who claimed and reported that Kapil abused him). The recorded call was also attached in the article.

'Some People Just Want To Defame You For Few Bucks!'

Kapil tweeted, "Some people just want to defame you for few bucks, but it will take ages to take a stand against the wrong. I shall do it today and forever." - (sic)

Copy Of Complaint

The copies of complaint that Kapil shared on his Twitter had, "My Client states about 6 months ago his close associate Mr.Gurjot was approached by a person and told to part with Rs 25 lacs to contain the recently damaging content on Mr.Kapil Sharma by a specific media company - 'Spotboye'." - (sic)

The Statement Further Said

"This person also explained that they have a lot of personal information about my client and only a few knew this and that within a few days. Eventually this will bring Kapil Sharma down." - (sic)

Complaint Copy

"My client states all these instances of false and malicious publicity affected him emotionally and he has also sought professional counselling and is also under medication." "My client states that this harassment is caused by Ms. Preeti, Ms Neeti and Mr. Vicky of Spotboye." - (sic)

Kapil Upset With Negative Stories!

On the other hand, the journalist told ANI that Kapil is upset about the ‘negative' stories about him. He was quoted as saying, "Apparently he was upset about some stories against him. I was only doing my work. He called me, used abusive language and also said offensive things about my daughter. He handled his success very well but couldn't handle his drop."

Kapil Sharma's New Show In Trouble!

Meanwhile, it is being said that Kapil has not shot for a new episode for his new game show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, which has left the channel with no option but to telecast old episodes.

Kapil Isn't Talking To His Team!

A source was quoted by IE as saying, "Kapil has been keeping to himself and seems like he is depressed and worried over something. He isn't talking to his team or interacting with anyone."

The Source Said

"After the Rani Mukherjee shoot got cancelled, the team couldn't get through to Kapil and no other episode could be shot for the week. With nothing to showcase, the channel has decided to air his old episodes to keep his fans happy."