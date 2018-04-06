 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Gets Abusive On Twitter, Later Deletes Tweets & Claims His Account Was HACKED!

Related Articles
Salman Khan was pronounced guilty in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case by a Jodhpur court. The Bollywood actor was sentenced to a 5-year jail term. Following the news, many celebrities and fans supported Salman.
The comedian Kapil Sharma too, expressed his anger over the verdict but in an unexpected way. The actor-comedian went on posting abusing tweets, supporting Salman and slamming/blaming the system.
Kapil Sharma Twitter Controversy!
He made a series of tweets and then deleted it. He also tweeted asking fans to ignore the offensive messages and claimed that his account was hacked! Later, this tweet was also deleted.
Kapil Sharma Gets Abusive On Twitter
In one of his tweets, Kapil said, ""मैंने बहुत सारे ऐसे महाराजा टाइप लोग देखे हैं जो बड़े फ़ख़्र से बताते हैं की हमने शेरकाशिकार किया .. मैं मिला हु उनसे. सलमान बहुत लोगों की मदद करता है.. अच्छा आदमी है..I don't know if he did it or not .. but see his best sides.. ghatiya system .. let me do good work .."
Kapil’s Twitter HACKED!
Later, he tweeted, "Hi all, please ignore the previous offensive tweets as my account was hacked. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. Love and regards to all."
Tweeples Troll Kapil
Many of them are not convinced that Kapil's Twitter was hacked. One of the users (CHINKARA's WARRIOR) wrote, "Kapil Sharma first abused media. Then deleted tweet. Then abused people. Then deleted tweet. Then claimed his account got hacked, asked for forgiveness. Then deleted that account got hacked walla tweet too. Legend."
B.A.B.Y.
Another user (B.A.B.Y.) wrote, ".@KapilSharmaK9 kyu jhut bol rha hai...duniya ko bewkoop bnana band kar...your accnt was not hacked..it was you who was tweeting that abusive stuff... 1. You never use full stop at the end of sentence. 2. You use dots in middle of all the tweets..."
SocialSaint
"Dear Kapil Sharma, U can't lie that easily in this internet world. You took 'U' turn, your tweets weren't 😂 (According to Kapil Sharma SS- 2,3 are hacked tweets and 4 is not) #KapilSharma."
What’s Wrong With Kapil?
Kapil has already been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons, and now these tweets. Well, we are not sure if Kapil's time is not good or he himself is spoiling his image! What do you think - did Kapil tweeted abusive messages on Twitter or was his account really hacked? Hit the comment box to share your views.
