 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma-Ginni Wedding: Venue For Mehendi Is All Decked Up; Special Arrangements Made For Guests

Ginni’s Mehendi

A few reports suggest that the Mehendi ceremony was held at Ginni's house on Sunday (December 9) in a grand manner at evening 6 pm. Ginni, who was in a 'dhoti suit' got Kapil's name written on her hands. Make-up artist Shikha Mohan gave a different look to Ginni.

Kapil Got His Sherwani Stitched From Jaipur!

Kapil's brother Ashok revealed that Kapil had got his sherwani for the mehendi ceremony ready from Jaipur's Hemant Studio. A picture in which Kapil's mother and his relatives are seen posing with mehendi is going viral on social media.

Mehendi Venue Looks Vibrant

A few pictures from Kapil and Ginni's mehendi ceremony decorations are going viral on social media. The venue looks vibrant and grand with colourful flowers, threads and curtain decorations.

Special Arrangements For The Guests

Apparently, many big hotels in Jalander like Hotel Ramada, Hotel Maya and Hotel Imperia Suites are packed. The bookings were done by Ginni's family members. Special arrangements for the guests have been made. Tight security has been arranged at Club Cabana.

Kapil Wedding To Be LIVE Streamed

Kapil Sharma's wedding will be streamed LIVE on YouTube, so that their fans can also watch the wedding. Recently, Chandan and Kapil's team were seen promoting the same on Kapil Sharma K9 Production's YouTube Channel.